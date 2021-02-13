BriTon House Inc., a therapeutic group home serving medically complex children in College Place, has announced its closure with owner Judith Krantz retiring after 28 years.
Krantz said 139 children have been cared for at a BriTon House facility since she started the business in 1993.
“It’s sad, but it’s time,” she said.
Krantz has employed as many as 45 caregivers and nurses at homes in Walla Walla, College Place and Marysville, Washington, over the years.
Only the College Place home is still running, with 18 employees.
Feb. 28 is targeted as its final day of operations.
“Social services has said the children will be in new places by the end of the month,” Krantz said.