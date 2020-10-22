Coffee for a Cure day comes to The Human Bean on Friday.
Proceeds from sales at the local franchise, 1195 E. Whitman Drive, as well as the company’s locations throughout the country, will be dedicated to agencies in their fight against breast cancer.
Specifically, the College Place location will donate proceeds from the day to the Jan Erickson Life Saver Fund through the Providence St. Mary Foundation.
The fund supports early detection of breast cancer and pays for screening and diagnostic mammograms for women 40 and older without the financial resources or insurance to pay. Dedicated in memory of Erickson, the fund provided nearly 150 free mammograms to women in the community in 2019.
The local location for The Human Bean, owned by Jaime Humbert, opened in March. But the Oregon-based company is in its 15th year offering the Coffee for a Cure event. Efforts have raised more than $1.8 million over the years.