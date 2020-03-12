The Human Bean has opened for business in College Place.
The 494-square-foot, two-sided, drive-through stop for coffee, espresso, smoothies, teas and food items opened this week at 1195 E. Whitman Drive.
A three-hour event Sunday invited guests to try a 16-ounce drink free with all tips and proceeds donated to the Blue Mountain Community Foundation of Walla Walla for flood relief.
The business is a franchise of the Ashland, Ore.,-based coffee company that got its start in 1998. Franchising began four years later.
The local operation is owned by Jaime Humbert.
In October, when construction was getting started, Humbert said she was inspired by the company’s mission to give back to the local community and source farm-friendly direct trade coffee and ingredients, so she wanted to introduce it to the community.
The Human Bean is known for stewardship initiatives that have helped facilitate projects in communities where coffee beans are farmed.
An app for the business offers promotions, happy hour specials, discounts for referrals, a free birthday coffee and other incentives.
In addition to the drive-through, the building offers a walk-up window for pedestrians.