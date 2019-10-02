A longtime home-based child care business expands to a larger space and location in Eastgate.
Little Angels makes its move to 418 Wellington Ave. and opens Monday at Little Angel’s Bio-dome Daycare and Preschool.
The operation, owned by spouses Angel and Danny Camacho since 2002, will be in a building purchased from Destiny Empowerment Church, according to an announcement.
Childcare and preschool services will be provided for children 18 months to 6 years old.
The new space is the realization of a desire to provide care options for more families in an environment for intellectual, social, physical, emotional and creative growth, the announcement said.
Angel Camacho has participated in Washington’s Early Achievers program and recently partnered with the Walla Walla Farm to School program to provide farm-fresh food from Welcome Table Farm to children at the Bio-dome.
The program provides bilingual preschool instruction for children 3½ to 5, alternating days where the same lessons are taught one day in English and the next in Spanish.
Registration is ongoing. For more information, call 386-1623 or email angelcamacho77@gmail.com.