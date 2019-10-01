The Walla Walla Valley Chamber of Commerce is going down a rabbit hole for the 2019 Awards Banquet.
The annual event that recognizes community volunteers comes this year with a “Welcome to Wonderland” theme.
Scheduled for Dec. 4, the event takes place in the Marcus Whitman Hotel & Conference Center. An $85 ticket promises “an evening of curious entertainment and festivities,” with a formal dinner, plus live and silent auctions throughout the evening.
The event is an opportunity to recognize the volunteers and public servants whose work and efforts are dedicated to making the community a better place. Nominations are being accepted for several such awards.
The Chamber will accept nominations until Oct. 31 for the Awards of Merit, which recognize a man and a woman who have been actively volunteering a minimum of 15 years on behalf of the community and made a significant contribution toward the quality of life.
The Chamber will also honor “Hometown Heroes” for Educator of the Year, Law Enforcement Officer of the Year, and Outstanding Firefighter of the Year.
Furthermore, Walla Walla Community College, Whitman College and Walla Walla University will present awards for staff members at the respective schools.
For information on banquet tickets, nominations and sponsorships, visit ubne.ws/2A2ypaD or call 525-0850.