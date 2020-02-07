The Walla Walla Valley Chamber of Commerce has announced the promotion of Katie DoValle.
DoValle, who joined the business membership organization last May as marketing and communications manager, is now marketing and programs coordinator.
In her new role, she continues to develop and manage all aspects of the marketing and communications initiatives. She also plans and executes the Chamber's events and fundraising efforts.
The job is vital "enhancing and promoting the Chamber's programs, special events and overall brand to the community," the announcement said.
Events for the Chamber were previously led by Marissa Miller, who stepped down in December, said Chamber President and CEO Kyle Tarbet.
With the internal shifting, DoValle will handle the large events and Women in Business series. Tarbet will lead the Business After Hours and advocacy events, while Greg Kettner, director of member services, will schedule ribbon-cutting ceremonies.
"Katie has done a wonderful job and was ready to take on a more involved role," Tarbet said via email. "She assisted on our events in 2019 and will do a wonderful job in leading our event and fundraising efforts."
Before joining the Chamber staff nine months ago, DoValle spent more than a decade in marketing, branding, communications and project management in the financial-services industry.
“I am extremely excited to expand my role at the Chamber and to help maintain a flourishing business community for the residents of Walla Walla," she said in the announcement.