Caregiver support event offered by VA

Walla Walla’s VA medical center commemorates National Family Caregiver’s Month with a special event for caregivers.
On Thursday, caregiver support coordinators at the Jonathan M. Wainwright Memorial VA Medical Center will be available for questions and interaction from family caregivers.
The event takes place in Building 143 Lobby (77 Wainwright Drive) from 11 a.m. to noon. Light snacks will be provided by the VA’s Voluntary Service Program.
The VA is highlighting the 5.5 million caregivers who work with veterans and have an important role in the U.S. health care system. The work of family caregivers enables veterans to maintain their highest level of independence in their homes and communities for as long as possible, an announcement on the event said.
The work can take a toll on the physical, psychological and financial health of those who take it on. Awareness of resources and information is part of the intent of the event.
This year’s theme, the announcement said, is #BeCareCurious. The purpose is to encourage family caregivers to ask questions, explore options and share in the care decisions, the VA said.
For more information or to speak with Walla Walla VA’s caregiver support coordinator, call 509-525-2500 or the Caregiver Support Line at 855-260-3274, from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.