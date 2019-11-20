Burwood ushers in holiday season with Punchy the Elf Party

Burwood Brewing is getting a jump on the holidays with a visit this weekend from its notorious elf.
The Airport District brewery hosts its Punchy the Elf Party on Saturday with the release of the namesake winter warmer beer and an appearance by Punchy himself.
The event at 1120 E St. runs noon-9 p.m. Punchy is scheduled to appear at 4 p.m. with his bag of games and tricks. The party will also feature food by Jeffy’s Burger & Brats. Guests are encouraged to don their holiday sweaters.
It kicks off the holiday celebrations that continue into mid-December at Burwood.
On Dec. 15, the brewery hosts a White Elephant Party, 2-6 p.m.
Participants should bring a wrapped gift or re-gift — valued at $20 or under. Each person with a gift will receive a ticket with a number that will be drawn to determine the order for picking a present.
The next person each time can either pick an unopened gift or steal from one that’s already opened. Each present can be stolen just five times. The party starts at 2 and runs until the stealing is over.