The board of directors for the Downtown Walla Walla Foundation has a new president and vice president.
Union-Bulletin Publisher Brian Hunt is the 2020 president for the nonprofit organization that promotes the history, culture and commerce downtown. He succeeds Paul Schneidmiller, who continues to serve as outgoing past president.
Hunt previously served as vice president. His transition left an opening filled by Cathy Schaeffer, vice president and family advisor at Baker Boyer Bank.
They join Treasurer Casey Waddell, assistant vice president and relationship manager commercial banking at Banner Bank; and Secretary Amy LeFore, legal and compliance officer at Key Technology in officer positions.
Walla Walla City Councilwoman Susan Nakonieczny joined as a second Council liaison, representing the city along with Yazmin Bahena, who had been serving.
No other changes were made for 2020 to the board. Other members are Dave Anderson, Williams Team Homes; Jannell Bruns, Book & Game Co.; Brian Hansen, Anderson-Perry & Associates; David Grossman, Minnick Hayner; Kathleen Murray, Whitman College; and John Sasser, Integrity Design & Copyworks.