Two more new structures at Bluewood Ski Resort will not only meet social distancing requirements of the COVID-19 pandemic but also improve flow around the lodge, operators said Wednesday.
“These additions, along with an upgraded point-of-sale system and new website with improved ticketing and reservations, will help enhance the overall guest experience at Bluewood this winter and in the years to come,” Bluewood General Manager Kim Clark said in a prepared statement.
“We’re excited about the season ahead, and can’t wait to welcome guests back up to their hometown ski area.”
One of the buildings is a 1,956-square-foot “Sprung” building, named for the designer and builder of tension fabric buildings engineered for all-weather performance.
The building is being constructed at the upper corner of the parking lot to the left of the lodge, the announcement said.
It will serve as “The Hub” with Bluewood’s Rentals and SnowSports departments.
“The Hub will give guests a designated spot with more space to pick up rental gear and sign up for lessons, while also eliminating long waiting lines in the lower level of the lodge,” Clark said in a prepared statement.
An additional yurt is also in the works. The 450-square-foot structure is similar to one at the summit.
The new yurt will be at the base near what has traditionally been the ski rack area. There, guests will pick up reserved and repurchased tickets in a move intended to alleviate lines at the lodge ticket windows.
Relocation of some of the services to the outbuildings will free up about 1,200 square feet of space in the lodge for conversion of another dining area. Located near the Pub, the spot will have tables, chairs and a snack station where the SnowSports desk has been, the announcement detailed.