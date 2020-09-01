Operators of ski and snowboard destination Bluewood are making tracks on what the upcoming winter season will look like on the mountain outside of Dayton.
Among the changes coming in the era of COVID-19: mandatory face coverings in all indoor spaces and changes to how the lodge is used in order to create distance between guests.
The summer months have been spent planning for a variety of scenarios for winter, General Manager Kim Clark said in a written update Monday.
“At this point in time, we remain optimistic about the upcoming winter season,” Clark said. “Our goal for the winter season is to operate our normal schedule with no disruption, but it will take a community effort to keep us going.”
Clark said with distance requirements one possibility for the business is a limit on day-of ticket sales, the number of guests allowed in the lodge at a time, and distancing on the chair lifts and queuing lines.
“At this point, I don’t expect any limits on season pass holder visits (or any mid-week visits), and we are confident we can accommodate our pass holders safely on the mountain,” he wrote.
He said health and safety requirements could spur changes in other areas of operation, including rentals, retail, food and beverage service, lessons, lockers and bathrooms.
Those who have already purchased a season pass will have until Dec. 15 to roll it over to the 2021-’22 season at no charge if they are uncomfortable visiting the mountain during the upcoming season.
In the meantime, the team has committed to a new point of sale system that will expand capability to reserve and pay online for tickets, rentals and lessons. That system will be offered through a new website, expected to launch in early November.