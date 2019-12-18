Bluewood kicks off its 40th season this week.
The ski and snowboard destination 21 miles from Dayton opens for the first turns of the season Friday, according to an announcement on social media.
Hours are 8 a.m.-4 p.m. with the first chair taking off at 9 a.m.
According to snow reports posted as of this morning, Bluewood had 10 inches of snow at the base of the mountain and 19 inches at the summit. The snow is a combination of soft snow and heavy powder.
The mountain will be open daily starting Friday, with the exception of Christmas. That schedule will run through Sunday, Jan. 5.
Then starting Jan. 8, the operation will switch to regular hours, Wednesday through Sunday. It will be open Monday, Jan. 20, for Martin Luther King Jr. Day.
The Wednesday-Sunday schedule is also expected to continue through February and will include Monday, Feb. 17, for Presidents Day.