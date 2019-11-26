Blue Palm celebrates ownership change with grand reopening

A grand reopening celebration this week is the cherry on top of Walla Walla’s frozen yogurt destination.
Black Friday at Blue Palm will be a celebration day of the continued operation of the self-serve fro-yo business founded eight years ago.
The event includes a sale on the treats for which Blue Palm is known — buy one, get one half-off — and a chance to meet the McFeron family that is now at the helm.
Owner Hannah McFeron announced the event via social media earlier this month.
Previous owners Paula Elsom and her husband, Dan, announced the ownership transition in October as they stepped back from the business venture to focus more time on family.
The business, 1417 Plaza Way, closed at the end of October for two weeks for maintenance and a bit of change in decor.
Friday’s event runs noon-9 p.m.