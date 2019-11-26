You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article

Blue Palm celebrates ownership change with grand reopening

  • Updated
  • 1 min to read

A grand reopening celebration this week is the cherry on top of Walla Walla’s frozen yogurt destination.

Black Friday at Blue Palm will be a celebration day of the continued operation of the self-serve fro-yo business founded eight years ago.

The event includes a sale on the treats for which Blue Palm is known — buy one, get one half-off — and a chance to meet the McFeron family that is now at the helm.

Owner Hannah McFeron announced the event via social media earlier this month.

Previous owners Paula Elsom and her husband, Dan, announced the ownership transition in October as they stepped back from the business venture to focus more time on family.

The business, 1417 Plaza Way, closed at the end of October for two weeks for maintenance and a bit of change in decor.

Friday’s event runs noon-9 p.m.

Vicki Hillhouse can be reached at vickihillhouse@wwub.com or 509-526-8321.

Vicki covers business and economic development, including tourism, the Port of Walla Walla and the Strictly Business column, as well as features. She has been reporting for the Union-Bulletin since late 2001.