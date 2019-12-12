Black Pearl Boba opens on Walla Walla's Main Street

Boba tea lovers will find a new gem in downtown Walla Walla.
Black Pearl Boba Tea opened Tuesday at 221 E. Main St., the former spot of Cartridge World. That business relocated to another spot on West Main Street several months ago, creating an opportunity for the location of the new boba/bubble tea shop that expands here from Boise.
The operation is a venture of Steve Salas and Brandi Dunlap.
Salas is the founder of Boise Boba, which has two locations in Idaho.
Since meeting Dunlap, an Athena native, and eventually becoming engaged, the two have made their home in Weston and created an expansion of the business to Walla Walla.
An 18-person team continues to run the Boise locations as Salas and Dunlap travel to also serve the businesses.
Walla Walla’s roughly 1,500-square-foot location marks what could be the start of a broader expansion in surrounding communities, Salas said.
Walla Walla, he said, already has already shown a depth of knowledge of the drinks and demand.
The menu of Taiwanese tea-based drinks includes smoothies, tea lattes, milk teas, fruit teas and more with the starchy tapioca pearls that come from the casava root.
The drinks are served with a sealed top and a wide straw for drawing the chewy balls from the bottom of the cups. This, as you can imagine, can lead to all kinds of fun slogans that Salas has planned for T-shirts.
In honor of Star Wars, for instance, a merry “ChewBoba” welcomes guests on a screen above the counter where the drinks are made fresh. Salas said he had “bobarista” training after a career of more than two decades at tech firm Intel.
Prior to her work managing the tea shops, Dunlap worked in banking in Walla Walla and then in retail management.
The menu at Black Pearl includes an array of drinks that include “Jungle Escape” with coconut, vanilla, guava and peach; “Moo Moo” with golden tea and taro; and “Polar Bear” with watermelon and strawberry, among many other creamy and fruity concoctions.
Drinks start at $4.35. Hours of operation are Monday through Saturday, 10:30 a.m.-8 p.m. and Sundays, 11 a.m.-6 p.m.