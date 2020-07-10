Big House Brew Pub, at the corner of South Palouse Street and Boyer Avenue, reopened Thursday.
The restaurant had been closed for a week after an employee tested positive for COVID-19.
Owner Jason Hutchinson announced on social media Wednesday when the restaurant would open again.
"Back at it today," he wrote Thursday on the restaurant's page. "Our employee who tested positive has made a full recovery and has been cleared to come back."
He also said all other employees who tested had negative results.
The restaurant was fully disinfected by a cleaning company over the weekend.