Walla Walla-based Banner Corp. reported record net income in 2019, anchored by loan and deposit growth and the acquisition of AltaPacific Bancorp.
The parent company of Banner Bank said Thursday its “super community bank strategy” helped increase net income 7% to $146.3 million, or $4.18 per diluted share, last year compared to $136.5 million, or $4.15 per diluted share in 2018.
During the fourth quarter, Banner announced the completion of its acquisition of Santa Rosa, Calif.,-based AltaPacific Bancorp. Net income that quarter totaled $33.7 million, or 95 cents per share, compared to $37.5 million, or $1.09 per share, in the fourth quarter 2018.
The quarterly results included $4.4 million of acquisition-related expenses, Banner said. That compares to $676,000 of acquisition-related expenses in the preceding quarter and $4.6 million in the final quarter of 2018.
The year’s results reflect $7.5 million of acquisition-related expenses, compared to $5.6 million of acquisition-related expenses the year before.
“Banner’s record 2019 operating results reflect the continued execution of our super community bank strategy. We are generating new client relationships and adding to our core funding position by growing core deposits while maintaining a moderate risk profile,” said Banner President and CEO Mark J. Grescovich in a prepared statement.
“During the fourth quarter, we announced the completion of the merger with AltaPacific Bancorp. This combination is a complementary fit, both strategically and culturally, and provides scale to our California franchise with attractive core deposits and strong commercial banking relationships.”
At the end of December, Banner Corp. had $12.61 billion in assets, $9.21 billion in net loans and $10.05 billion in deposits. Banner operates 178 branch offices, including branches located in eight of the top 20 largest western Metropolitan Statistical Areas by population.