Five Walla Walla area Banner Bank employees were selected to receive the Banner’s Best award, according to a news release from the company.
The company award shows "the highest level of recognition within the company," according to the release.
The recipients are Ty Lane, assistant vice president and ATM operations team leader; Dianna Baird, a human resources generalist; Bev Rising, vice president and branch manager for the Dayton and Waitsburg branches; Gabriel Balderas, client service manager at the Ninth Avenue Walla Walla branch; and Alyssa James, a teller at the Waitsburg branch.
The employees received the Banner’s Best award for their efforts in exceeding personal work goals in 2019, demonstrating excellence within their jobs and providing good customer service and a sense of community among their fellow colleagues, according to the release.
“During challenging times, and perhaps especially during such times, it’s important to honor those who exemplify our value proposition of being connected, knowledgeable, responsive,” Banner Bank President and CEO Mark Grescovich said in the release. “It is my pleasure to recognize our Banner’s Best employees for delivering outstanding service to our clients, communities and one another.”
Fewer than 4% of all Banner Bank employees receive the award. Recipients and are chosen by executive leaders.