Walla Walla’s Banner Corp., the parent company of Banner Bank, has announced a quarterly cash dividend.

The board of directors declared a dividend Wednesday of 41 cents per share. It will be payable Oct. 18 to common shareholders of record Oct. 9.

The company will report its third-quarter results after the market closes Oct. 23. A conference call will be broadcast live via internet. 

Those interested in following can listen live at bannerbank.com. A replay will be available for one week through the company’s site.

Vicki covers business and economic development, including tourism, the Port of Walla Walla and the Strictly Business column, as well as features. She has been reporting for the Union-Bulletin since late 2001.

