Walla Walla’s Banner Corp., the parent company of Banner Bank, has announced a quarterly cash dividend.
The board of directors declared a dividend Wednesday of 41 cents per share. It will be payable Oct. 18 to common shareholders of record Oct. 9.
The company will report its third-quarter results after the market closes Oct. 23. A conference call will be broadcast live via internet.
Those interested in following can listen live at bannerbank.com. A replay will be available for one week through the company’s site.