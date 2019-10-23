Baker Boyer Bank has announced two investment adviser representatives.
Becky Kettner is investment adviser representative for the Walla Walla team, and Sean Haselrig is an investment adviser representative for the Tri-Cities team, the bank said.
The particular advisory securities registration tests areas of ethics, investment suitability and regulatory compliance. It includes the Securities Industry Essentials, Series 7 and 66 registrations, according to the announcement.
Affiliated with Cetera Investment Services, the two will “undergo periodic audits to ensure they can meet obligations to our investors” and have passed rigorous testing and experience requirements, said Baker Boyer Chief Investment Officer John Cunnison.
In her role for the bank, Kettner helps community members build their financial legacies. With her latest step, she is even more prepared to develop investment strategies that align with the needs of her clients, the announcement said.
She also has her insurance licensing to assist clients with life insurance and annuities needs. An employee since 2017, she brought nearly two decades of business management and marketing experience when she joined Baker Boyer.
Haselrig has more than 20 years of experience in financial services for his role. He has FINRA series 7 and series 66 securities registrations, as well as life insurance and annuity licenses, as he helps clients make investment decisions for their own financial situations.