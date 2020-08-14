The Auction of Washington Wines has taken its annual fundraiser for Seattle Children’s Hospital and Washington State University Wine Science Center to the virtual realm.
Launched Tuesday and running through Saturday, this year’s event features an online silent auction, online “Almost Live” auction and a Live Virtual Gala on Saturday.
“We are thrilled to present such a robust series of auctions this August despite the challenging circumstances everyone is facing,” said Auction of Washington Wine Executive Director Jamie Peha in an announcement. “Although we’re not able to celebrate in person together, Washington wine is still here and stronger than ever. We are elated by the incredible generosity of our wineries, sponsors and other contributors. The outpouring of support from the community and our loyal donors indicates a successful auction outcome at a time when our beneficiaries are in great need.”
The events since 1988 have raised more than $50 million.
Auction items range in price from $250 to $5,000 and include a getaway to Napa, a 22-year vertical of Leonetti Cellars Sangiovese and a “Gala in a Box” at-home dinner by top Seattle chefs.
The “Almost Live” auction runs through Monday. Saturday’s gala event will be streamed on YouTube and Facebook. The live auction includes 10 3-liter bottles of Cayuse wines, plus a spot on three of Christophe Baron’s wine membership lists.
For information, visit auctionofwawines.org/events/.