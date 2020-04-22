Arcora Foundation, a nonprofit run by Delta Dental of Washington, has donated more than $350,000 to foster food donation services as part of its COVID-19 response fund.
According to an email from Kristi Ellefson, Delta Dental's public relations and brand manager, $55,000 is slated for Spokane-based Innovia Foundation and its Eastern Washington Community Response and Recovery Fund.
Innovia is a community foundation serving Eastern Washington, including Columbia and Garfield counties.
Multiple other grants were given to organizations providing food to those in need, including a smattering of $6,250 grants.
One of the recipients of those grants was Walla Walla Senior Center’s Senior Round Table, serving seniors in Walla Walla, Asotin, Columbia and Garfield counties, according to the email.
"The donations will help these organizations provide food to nearly 700 community food banks statewide," Ellefson wrote. She said the number of people experiencing food insecurity across the state has doubled because of the COVID-19 pandemic.