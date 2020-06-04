Baker Boyer Bank is bidding goodbye to 47-year banking veteran Marianne Renick.
Renick is set to retire after her long history with the bank and the Walla Walla community, according to a news release from the company.
She has been vice president and manager of the bank's Eastgate branch since 2010.
With lobbies still closed for COVID-19 precautions, Renick's friends, family and fans in the community are encouraged to participate in a parade — a "drive-bye" — 1-3 p.m. Friday at the Eastgate branch, 1931 E. Isaacs Ave.
“The bank has benefited so much from Marianne’s leadership and passion for both banking and serving her clients,” Executive Vice President and Chief Banking Officer Josh Allington said in the release.
“Her diligent yet smooth functioning of the branch and her representation in various community clubs is evidence that Marianne made it a priority to give generously of her time and experience.”
Renick began her career with Baker Boyer in 1973 as a proof operator straight out of high school. She became a teller at the main office in 1975 and was transferred to the Eastgate branch in 1980. She was a teller for about 20 years before becoming a loan assistant in 1992. She was promoted to assistant vice president and manager of the Plaza Way branch in 1994 and then returned to the Eastgate branch for her most recent role a decade ago.
She's an active member of the community, the release noted, as she's served as a board member for the Walla Walla Sunrise Rotary and Lillie Rice Center.
“We are thrilled to see Marianne set her sights on a well-deserved retirement and spending more time with her recently retired husband, Monty, and their family," President and CEO Mark Kajita said in the release.
Marketing Director Jim Wilson noted in the release that Renick has worked at the bank for nearly 33% of the bank's 150-year history.