“Treatment doesn’t work,” Maria said. “The day my daughter got out of treatment, she got drunk. She’s been drinking, smoking marijuana and doing God know what else ever since. Sometimes she’ll stop using for a week or two, but then she’ll start up again. I’ve had it with treatment. For the money I put into inpatient and outpatient treatment, I could have put both my children through college.”
Treatment doesn’t work: Of all the myths and misconceptions surrounding addiction and recovery, the most damaging of all may be the belief that treatment doesn’t work if someone starts drinking or using again.
Treatment works — but it needs help. In the same way that seeds planted in a garden take months, even years to grow to full maturity, treatment followed by long-term support and tender loving care works. With patience, the seeds will take root; with time, the roots will become firmly entrenched.
“I’m a meth addict,” Samantha said. Treatment raised my self-esteem. It helped me get connected with God. When I got out of treatment, I used again and I felt really bad about myself.
“But with help from my family and my counselor, I was still able to find some good in myself, something I could believe in and work toward. I know there is a place I want to go back to — a place inside me. Treatment helped me find that place and now, with help, I am finding it again.”
Everyone involved in the lives of people who are in trouble with drugs needs to understand that treatment is not a single, discrete event that stops when the person leaves a structured inpatient or outpatient program.
People addicted to drugs require a continuum of care involving ongoing assessment, intervention and, if necessary, additional treatment at varying levels of intensity, depending on the individual’s present needs.
Such a program of follow-up and continuing care “reinforces the need for chronic attention and vigilance in response to a chronic vulnerability, even in the improved patient,” according to Dr. Marc Fishman.
“Ongoing treatment at less intensive levels of care to consolidate gains initiated at more intensive levels of care is a critical feature of successful treatment across a continuum of care,” Fishman said.
Chronic diseases don’t magically go away. Just as a patient with heart failure, lung disease or diabetes requires regular checkups and, in many cases, changes in the treatment regimen, so do people with the chronic disease of addiction need consistent, compassionate follow-up care with specially trained and educated health care professionals.
“My life was a mess,” Michelle said. “But people who understand my disease and who believed in me kept telling me it could better. I went to Narcotics Anonymous meetings, talked to my doctor and my counselor, went back to school and started exercising.
“And service — I spend time with people in trouble with alcohol and other drugs so they can see that they can make it, too. Because now that I’m doing good, I want everyone to do good.”
Once we recognize and understand the need for a continuum of care, we can reframe the way we view people who experience setbacks.
Rather than considering them treatment “failures,” we can redouble our efforts by changing our strategies, developing a new treatment plan and strengthening our follow-up efforts.
For when treatment is viewed as the “starting gun” and not the whole race, our perspective changes and we can see that while it may not work miracles, at least not all at once or right away, miracles do happen over time.
“I believe that treatment works for those who want it to work,” Javi said. “You basically get what you give. If you give 75 percent, that is how much you will receive in return.
“Treatment worked for me, because I felt that I had nothing left to lose. I had already been to hell and back. I was tired of all the lying and cheating that came with drugs and that lifestyle. I learned that I would have to make many sacrifices and continue to have faith in a Higher Power, no matter what.
“Something had obviously been wrong with the choices I made and the way I was thinking. I had to focus not just on the problem but the solution and have enough willingness to go through with it.
“Treatment changed my whole perspective on life, including the way I had been perceived by others. It opened up my eyes to the way life really was supposed to be and that I had a purpose in it. It showed me the pain I had caused not only to myself, but to others.
“I now see life in color instead of black and white,” Javi said.
