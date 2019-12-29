A certain sadness comes over me at this time of year.
I wonder about the passage of time and if I have done what I had hoped to do in these hours and days gifted to me.
I wonder if what I have done matters, not just to me but to others — family, friends, neighbors, strangers.
I hope I have followed, or tried very hard to follow, the advice a friend offered when we talked about how it is sometimes difficult to communicate with the people we love.
“Before you speak,” she said, “ask if what you are about to say is true, honest and helpful.”
“All three,” she emphasized. “If your words are not true, honest and helpful, do not say them.”
With just a few days remaining in this year and the weight of wonder — have I done all I could have done, am I the person I hoped to be? — at times heavy upon me, I turn to stories.
These particular stories — sometimes called “wisdom stories” — help me focus on “being” rather than doing. They help me understand that it is not so much what I do as how I “be.”
How I “be” aware, awake, alive. How I “be” here, right now, in this moment. How I “be” caring, compassionate, forgiving. How I “be” true, honest, helpful.
This story is from the Hasidic tradition.
An innkeeper kept two ledgers. In the first, he listed all the sins he had committed during the year, and in the second, he listed all the bad things that had befallen him in that year.
On the last day of the year, the innkeeper opened the first book and read the list of the sins he had committed.
When he was finished, he opened the second book and proceeded to read the list of misfortunes that had befallen him that year.
When he had finished reading from both books, the innkeeper folded his hands in prayer.
“Dear God,” he prayed, “I have many sins to confess to you. But you have done many distressing things to me, too. However, we are now beginning a new year. Let us wipe the slate clean — I forgive You, and You forgive me.”
The second story reveals the real meaning of “gift,” which I take to mean something that is given freely and spontaneously with no expectation of receiving anything in return.
Time before time, when the world was young, two brothers shared a field and a mill. Each night, they divided evenly the grain they had ground together during the day. Now, as it happened, one of the brothers lived alone; the other had a wife and a large family.
One day, the single brother thought to himself: “It isn’t really fair that we divide the grain evenly. I have only myself to feed.” So each night he secretly gave some of his grain to his brother’s granary to see that he was never without.
But the married brother said to himself one day, “It isn’t really fair that we divide the grain evenly, because I have children to provide for me in my old age, but my brother has no one. What will he do when he is old?” So every night, he secretly took some of his grain to his brother’s granary.
As a result, both of them always found their supply of grain mysteriously replenished each morning.
Then, one night, the brothers met each other halfway between their two houses, suddenly realized what had been happening, and embraced each other in love. The story is that God witnessed their meeting and proclaimed, “This is a holy place — a place of love — and here it is that my temple shall be built.”
And so it was. The holy place, where God is made known, is the place where human beings discover each other in love.
Finally, there is this story from the Sufi tradition. It is perhaps the perfect story for this season, where there is so much joy and yet such great sorrow, so much unity and yet such deep division, so much bounty and yet, such boundless need.
As she walked through the streets of the city, searching for answers to the questions that gave her no rest, the seeker was surrounded by the destitute, the downtrodden, the drunk, and the crippled.
Filled with a great crushing sadness, she fell to her knees and cried out, “Oh my God, where are you? Surely you must see the pain and misery suffered by so many in this world you have created. Why do you do nothing to help them?”
And out of the long silence, God said, “I did do something. I made you.”