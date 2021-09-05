Not so very long ago I met with a group of children involved with dependency cases. In these cases, the court steps in to protect the child from harm when there is a threat to their safety from abuse, neglect, or abandonment.
The children, ages 9-12, talked openly about their families. They all wanted to know more about alcohol and other drugs. It seemed to help them to talk openly and honestly about the problems that had torn their families apart.
They talked, they listened and they asked lots of questions. Here’s one I had a tough time answering.
What is the worst drug of all?
My mind spun. All drugs are destructive to the young person’s developing brain — not to mention the already developed adult brain — so how do you distinguish “bad” from “worst”?
Which drug is the worst, for example, in terms of getting addicted to it? Getting depressed, anxious, paranoid, suicidal because of it? Overdosing or dying from it?
What’s the worst drug in terms of losing your motivation to do something productive or positive with your life? What drug is most likely to shatter your relationships with the people you love?
Well, let’s start with nicotine, which is way, way up there on the “worst” list, at least in terms of the people it kills. Every year more than 480,000 Americans die prematurely from smoking — that’s 70,000 more Americans than died in World War II. Startling statistic, but it’s true.
Smoking kills more than twice as many people who die from alcohol and other drugs, AIDS, car accidents, murder and suicide. On average, smokers die 10 years earlier than nonsmokers.
Smoking during pregnancy results in more than 1,000 infant deaths every year. Secondhand smoke increases the risk for sudden infant death syndrome.
Children exposed to secondhand or sidestream smoke — smoke breathed out by smokers or from the burning end of a cigarette — have more frequent and severe asthma attacks, coughing, sneezing, shortness of breath, bronchitis, pneumonia and ear infections.
Alcohol is another “worst” drug.
Lots of people can drink alcohol without getting addicted but millions upon millions can’t. Every year an estimated 95,000 people in the U.S. die from alcohol-related causes.
One in 10 children and teenagers (7.5 million) in this country live with a parent with alcohol problems. The children of alcoholics are four times more likely to develop alcohol problems themselves.
Heroin is most people’s choice as the “worst” drug. “Ten years ago we hardly ever heard of anyone using heroin locally,” a police officer told me, adding simply, “that’s changed.”
Teens and young adults often start using prescription painkillers (hydrocodone, OxyContin, codeine) as medically prescribed or just to get high.
It doesn’t take long (weeks? months?) before they are hooked on these powerfully addicting drugs, needing more and more of the drug to get high or, as their addiction progresses, to feel “normal.”
When buying, stealing, or doctor-shopping lands them in trouble, lots of young (and older) people turn to the cheaper and, bizarrely, more available alternative: heroin.
I have no idea if there’s any truth to the story I once heard that the Taliban hatched a foolproof plan to destroy America — import cheap, pure heroin, flood the markets and destroy our children.
But from my perspective working with kids and families who are suffering from opioid and heroin addiction, it’s a brilliantly evil plan that is destroying a lot of young lives.
Meth is a witch’s brew of nasty chemicals that hook you fast and eat you up from the inside out. “You wanna love everything you hate and hate everything you love?” says Heidi, 16, a recovering methamphetamine addict. “Go ahead, then — use meth.”
Inhalants? Hundreds of household products (paint thinner, glue, nail polish, nail polish remover, gasoline, spray paint, hair spray, correction fluid, felt-tip markers) can be inhaled or huffed for short-term pleasure and the ever-present possibility of long-term disability, pain or sudden death.
Little kids and big kids use inhalants because they’re easy to find (under the sink, in the garage, on grocery and office supply shelves) and they’re “legal.” And if they’re legal, how bad can they be?
Check out this website: ubne.ws/inhalants, and decide for yourself.
Bath salts, PCP, Spice, Benadryl, Ecstasy, LSD, Ketamine. I could go on, but I’ll end this column with marijuana.
Believe me, I have heard all the arguments defending marijuana — it’s safe, it’s not addictive, it’s natural, why else would God put it on this earth?
Ask kids struggling with drug problems what drug they used first. Nine out of 10 will say “marijuana.” Ask them to name their drug of choice. Again, most will say “marijuana.”
Take a look at this fact sheet published by the National Institute for Drug Abuse: ubne.ws/marijuana. Then weigh the facts — marijuana is directly linked with lower IQ, anxiety, depression, suicidal thoughts, psychotic reactions, heart and lung disease and, yes, addiction.
While an estimated 10% of marijuana users will become addicted to the drug, that number increases dramatically for those who start before age 18.
One in six teenagers who smoke marijuana (about 17%) will become addicted and the risk is even higher for daily users.
So, how do I answer the question “What’s the worst drug of all?”
For kids, at least, my answer is “all of the above.”