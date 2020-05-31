Several years ago, a close friend started sending me little tidbits on the subject, “What I like about being sober.”
I collected these little somethings. When I had a bunch of them, I asked my friend if she would mind if I put them in a column. She said she wouldn’t mind at all.
So, here is her list. If you are reading this at 6 p.m. tonight, she would like you to know that she is 18 years, three days, five hours and 34 minutes sober.
- I like not having to worry about staggering or slurring my words.
- I like that I have saved approximately a bazillion dollars by not buying booze.
- I like remembering where I put things. When I was drinking, I might finish writing a letter at night and not remember where I put it. I learned that it would show up eventually — imagine my surprise when I would find it in the dryer, under the footstool or in the refrigerator.
- I like not having to lie about remembering things. I used to say, “Of course I remember talking about this last night,” when I was really saying to myself, “What in God’s name is she talking about?”
- I like remembering the ends of movies — in my drinking days, I would always fall asleep or black out.
- I like feeling virtuous when I go into restaurants and order water.
- I like going to a wine function and hating the smell of the red wine.
- I like that I no longer walk in my sleep. When I was drinking, I might wake up on the couch, on the floor in the kitchen or in one of the kids’ beds.
- I like waking up in the morning and feeling ready to go. When I was drinking, my head was always slightly muzzy, and it took me several hours to function at “full” capacity.
- I like not having to worry about a policeman following me or pulling up behind me.
- I like having an expanded group of friends. When I was drinking, I gradually replaced my friends with only people who drank. After all, who wants to go for coffee when you can go for a beer? Now my circle of friends is much bigger and wider. Unfortunately, this goes the other way too, because now that I don’t drink anymore, my old drinking buddies think I’m not fun.
- I like saying, “I’ll pay for the coffee,” rather than “I’ll buy this round!”
- I like having fresh breath.
- I like getting a restful sleep and having so much more energy during the day.
- I like feeling clean and shiny after a shower. In the old days, if I drank too much the night before, I smelled like alcohol the next day and even a shower wouldn’t help.
- I like not having to walk carefully in an attempt to fool people into thinking I was sober.
- I like knowing there is no shame in being an alcoholic. If a diabetic craves a candy bar, gives in, and then slips into insulin shock, people say, “Bad choice.” If an alcoholic craves a drink and gives in, people say “Bad person.” It’s not as easy as “put down the bottle” — if it had been that easy, I would have done it many years before I did.
- I like being sympathetic toward other drunks, supporting other alcoholics I met in treatment and helping other suffering families.
- I like that I look healthier and even now, after 18 years, I have fewer gray hairs and wrinkles than I did when I was drinking.
- I like being able to see my limitations more clearly.
- I like my newfound serenity — serenity reigns in my life 98% of the time.
- I like accepting the things I cannot change — which for me translates into, “It’s water under the bridge, I can’t change a thing, so let it rest.”
- I like that when I pray, I say “thank you” a whole lot more than I say “please.”
- I like feeling proud of myself. I know how hard it is to beat this disease — and I BEAT IT! I have confidence if I can beat something that huge, who needs to be scared of the dentist?
- I love my life, and I love being sober in that life. The road to serenity — the road to recovery — was gradual, but it was the most rewarding journey of my life. That, to me, is a message of hope. “You can get there, too.”