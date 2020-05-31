Several years ago, a close friend started sending me little tidbits on the subject, “What I like about being sober.”

I collected these little somethings. When I had a bunch of them, I asked my friend if she would mind if I put them in a column. She said she wouldn’t mind at all.

So, here is her list. If you are reading this at 6 p.m. tonight, she would like you to know that she is 18 years, three days, five hours and 34 minutes sober.

  • I like not having to worry about staggering or slurring my words.
  • I like that I have saved approximately a bazillion dollars by not buying booze.
  • I like remembering where I put things. When I was drinking, I might finish writing a letter at night and not remember where I put it. I learned that it would show up eventually — imagine my surprise when I would find it in the dryer, under the footstool or in the refrigerator.
  • I like not having to lie about remembering things. I used to say, “Of course I remember talking about this last night,” when I was really saying to myself, “What in God’s name is she talking about?”
  • I like remembering the ends of movies — in my drinking days, I would always fall asleep or black out.
  • I like feeling virtuous when I go into restaurants and order water.
  • I like going to a wine function and hating the smell of the red wine.
  • I like that I no longer walk in my sleep. When I was drinking, I might wake up on the couch, on the floor in the kitchen or in one of the kids’ beds.
  • I like waking up in the morning and feeling ready to go. When I was drinking, my head was always slightly muzzy, and it took me several hours to function at “full” capacity.
  • I like not having to worry about a policeman following me or pulling up behind me.
  • I like having an expanded group of friends. When I was drinking, I gradually replaced my friends with only people who drank. After all, who wants to go for coffee when you can go for a beer? Now my circle of friends is much bigger and wider. Unfortunately, this goes the other way too, because now that I don’t drink anymore, my old drinking buddies think I’m not fun.
  • I like saying, “I’ll pay for the coffee,” rather than “I’ll buy this round!”
  • I like having fresh breath.
  • I like getting a restful sleep and having so much more energy during the day.
  • I like feeling clean and shiny after a shower. In the old days, if I drank too much the night before, I smelled like alcohol the next day and even a shower wouldn’t help.
  • I like not having to walk carefully in an attempt to fool people into thinking I was sober.
  • I like knowing there is no shame in being an alcoholic. If a diabetic craves a candy bar, gives in, and then slips into insulin shock, people say, “Bad choice.” If an alcoholic craves a drink and gives in, people say “Bad person.” It’s not as easy as “put down the bottle” — if it had been that easy, I would have done it many years before I did.
  • I like being sympathetic toward other drunks, supporting other alcoholics I met in treatment and helping other suffering families.
  • I like that I look healthier and even now, after 18 years, I have fewer gray hairs and wrinkles than I did when I was drinking.
  • I like being able to see my limitations more clearly.
  • I like my newfound serenity — serenity reigns in my life 98% of the time.
  • I like accepting the things I cannot change — which for me translates into, “It’s water under the bridge, I can’t change a thing, so let it rest.”
  • I like that when I pray, I say “thank you” a whole lot more than I say “please.”
  • I like feeling proud of myself. I know how hard it is to beat this disease — and I BEAT IT! I have confidence if I can beat something that huge, who needs to be scared of the dentist?
  • I love my life, and I love being sober in that life. The road to serenity — the road to recovery — was gradual, but it was the most rewarding journey of my life. That, to me, is a message of hope. “You can get there, too.”

Kathy Ketcham has written 17 books, 11 specifically on addiction and recovery. In 1999, she began leading educational groups at the Juvenile Justice Detention Center, and in 2009, she founded the local nonprofit Trilogy Recovery Community (trilogyrecovery.org), where she continues to volunteer. To find out more visit katherineketchambooks.com.