EDITOR’S NOTE: This story was written before the Covid-19 pandemic.
Every week we gather together to tell our stories. They are the saddest stories in the world — tales of children who are sick unto death and families torn apart by guilt, grief, confusion and pain.
And yet, in and through the tears there is healing. Just being with people who have walked the same tortuous pathway, who have stumbled, regained their balance, stumbled again and again, and kept on going gives us strength and courage.
We do not feel judged and condemned. We do not feel so alone.
For so long we kept silent, afraid to voice our most shameful secrets:
“My 22-year-old is a heroin addict.”
“My 14-year-old son is smoking marijuana daily and failing her classes.”
“My 19-year-old daughter got drunk, fell down the stairs, and has a serious head injury.”
“My gentle, considerate 17-year-old son is punching holes in our walls and dropping the F-bomb left and right.”
“My 30-year-old daughter is a meth addict facing a 3-year prison sentence for burglary.”
The stories are all different and yet they are somehow all the same. We “see” ourselves in the mirror of another person’s story. We find ourselves — we find forgiveness and healing — when someone comes to us and tells us our own story.
In a recent family support group, one mother listened to another mother’s story with rapt attention. Every detail — her son’s age, the drugs he used (first marijuana and alcohol, then cocaine, then meth, then prescription pills, then heroin), the way he changed physically, mentally, emotionally, spiritually, right before her eyes — could have been lifted right out of her life.
Her eyes filled with tears and she reached for the mother’s hand. “You just told me my own story,” she said, her eyes wide with wonder.
I thought at that moment about a classic Hasidic story about the Baal Shem Tov, a Jewish mystical rabbi. This is a long story, so bear with me.
On his deathbed the Besht, as he was often called, assigned each of his disciples a task to carry on in his name and continue his work. He asked the very last disciple to travel all over Europe and tell his stories.
After many years of telling the stories of his beloved teacher, often wondering why the great rabbi gave him this strange task, the disciple heard of an Italian nobleman who would pay a gold ducat for each new story told. But when called before the nobleman, the disciple’s memory went blank.
Embarrassed and ashamed, he admitted he had forgotten all the Besht’s stories, except for one which he himself had witnessed.
The nobleman pleaded with him to tell the story.
The story centered around an event that happened in Turkey at Easter. Jews were not safe during the Christian High Holiday; in fact, it was the tradition to kill a Jew every year.
But for some reason on that day, despite the very great danger, the Baal Shem Tov insisted on meeting with the Christian bishop and sent the disciple to arrange a meeting. The bishop and the Besht spent many hours together and then, without another word, the Besht announced to his disciple that it was time to go home.
When he finished his story, the disciple was amazed to see the nobleman dissolved into tears.
“Your story saved my soul,” the nobleman said through his tears. “I was that Christian bishop, and I participated in the killing of the Jews for many years. When I met with the Baal Shem Tov, he told me that there was still hope for me if I gave up all my worldly possessions and lived a life of good deeds and holiness.”
He took a deep, shuddering breath. “The last words the Besht said to me were, ‘When a man comes to you and tells you your own story, you will know that your sins are forgiven.’ You remembered only one story,” he told the disciple, “and it was my story — and I know now that the Besht has interceded on my behalf and that God has forgiven me.”
I thought about that old story within a story when I watched the two mothers, who just moments before were strangers, hugging each other with tears running down their cheeks.
And I remembered a favorite quotation from the book “In Speech and Silence” by rabbi David Wolpe.
When one suffers a tragedy, the population of fellow sufferers suddenly opens up. The world is filled with those who have undergone the same trauma, but one never knew it. Suddenly everyone was close to or acquainted with someone who had had the same experience.
There is no nationality so abrupt, so unseen, and so ready to spring into action as the nation of those who have suffered loss — the vast, wounded totality of the human race. We were now part of the great tribe of pain.
Tragedy leaves few of us unscathed. We are all, I think, “part of the great tribe of pain.”