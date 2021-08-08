“I don’t do drugs. I just smoke weed,” kids like to say.
Nearly 17% of 10th-graders and more than 21 percent of 12th-graders smoked weed in the last 30 days, according to the 2020 Monitoring the Future Survey. One of every 15 high school seniors smoke marijuana daily.
Weed is harmless, the kids insist, at least when you compare it to drugs like alcohol — people high on weed don’t beat up their children or drive 50 miles per hour over the speed limit.
When they’re high, most kids don’t want to drive or walk or even move. Because the great thing about marijuana, they agree, is the relaxation, the kicking back, raiding the fridge, hanging out with friends.
“We just sit around and chill,” says Brian, 15. “I wish I could get my parents and teachers high. They’re so uptight.”
There’s no comparison with methamphetamines, either, they say. Meth eats you up from the inside out because it’s made from toxic stuff like battery acid, drain cleaner, lye and ammonia.
But weed is natural — you can grow it in potting soil from seeds. And like all weeds, it’s everywhere. Even elementary school kids can walk out on the street in the middle of the day and score a bag of weed, just like that.
That’s what the kids say, anyway. They say it’s easier, much easier, for kids to score weed than a bottle of booze.
Weed isn’t like cocaine or heroin, either, because marijuana users don’t get the shakes and the sweats, or overdose and die.
Really strong weed (“hospital weed”) may freak you out because it’s so powerful that your heart starts racing and you feel out of control, but it won’t kill you.
So, if it comes to choosing the “least bad” drug, it has to be weed, doesn’t it?
That’s what I used to think, back in my teenage years when marijuana was about one-tenth the potency it is today. Back then we didn’t know about marijuana’s effect on the adolescent’s developing brain. Today hundreds of research papers confirm the drug’s potentially devastating, long-term impact on memory, learning and motivation.
But weed remains the “favorite” drug of four out of five teens. Why? Maybe, they say, because it has such a profound impact on what we remember and what we hope to forget.
“Weed helps me cope,” the kids say. “When I’m high, I forget about the world and my problems.”
For so many children growing up today, the word is full of pain — family problems (divorce, neglect, drug use/addiction), abuse (physical, emotional, sexual), school troubles (bullying, failing grades), gangs, guns, depression, anxiety, a friend’s suicide, a parent’s death and on and on it goes.
The pain fades away when you get high. But the real world always comes back, and soon enough, it seems, the only way to avoid the craziness, stupidity and cruelty of the world is to smoke more weed. Because when you’re high, you don’t care so much. And that’s good, the kids say, or at least it feels good, for a while.
But eventually, it seems, kids who smoke regularly (“wake and bake”) care less and less about school and grades, parents and their rules, old friends who don’t use or who judge you for using, adults who act like phonies, teachers and coaches who lecture or shame ... all those people who “just don’t get it.”
Caring less and less scares me, because kids in pain need to engage not disengage. If they’re smoking weed, maybe they can’t or won’t see that it’s the drug that’s pulling them away from people, damaging their relationships and their sense of self, screwing up their memories, and slowing down their brains.
Maybe they don’t or can’t or won’t see it because they just don’t care. Maybe they don’t care because they’re smoking weed.
Here’s the other thing that frightens me. Adolescence is all about passion and emotional ups-and-downs. It’s the time of life when you hurt like crazy, you love like crazy, you think like crazy, and you grow like crazy, and all that hurting, loving, thinking, and growing helps you become a deeper, wiser, more resilient human being.
There’s a reason for pain. Pain tells us that something is wrong; it’s a reminder that we need to do something if we want to stop hurting. If we didn’t feel pain, we’d put our hand in the flame and forget to pull it out.
I once heard a story about a young leper who offered to open a door for a visitor to the leper colony. The knob was jammed shut and wouldn’t turn but the boy, using all his strength, forced the door open. The visitor then looked in horror at the boy’s hand—the flesh was torn and ripped away. The disease of leprosy had destroyed the nerve endings in his hand, and he couldn’t feel the pain that would have warned him of danger.
If kids are high on weed and not feeling pain, they don’t know when to stop. I know lots of street-smart kids who won’t touch meth, cocaine, heroin or even alcohol because they’re bad drugs, addictive drugs. But weed, they say, is different.
Because it’s everywhere, especially now that it’s legal. Because it seems so harmless. Because life can hurt so much and weed can make you feel better.
And maybe, for just a little while at least, caring less makes you feel a whole lot better.