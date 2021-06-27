Manuel has two tattoos, one on each shoulder. He pulls aside his orange jumpsuit to reveal the inked words, which are written in a looping script.
“Cielo,” reads one shoulder.
“Inferno,” says the other.
“Cool,” someone in the group says. We’re sitting in a circle in the juvenile detention center. Four boys, two girls, ages 15-17, all in orange jumpsuits.
The look on Manuel’s face is hard to read. It’s not pride, I realize. He’s not showing off for the group. No, there’s something deeper etched into the lines around his mouth as he looks at me.
I might call it reverence, which the dictionary defines as “a feeling or attitude of deep respect, tinged with awe.” On his shoulders, deeply tattooed into his body, Manuel outlined the battle for his soul.
“Why did you choose those words?” I ask him.
Some of the kids in the group smile. Like, isn’t it obvious? You know, heaven, hell, angels, devils, life, death?
But Manuel seems to respect the question.
“Because they remind me,” he says in a soft voice.
After a moment I ask, “Of what?”
“Of what is inside me.”
“What is inside you?”
I know my questions sound silly, even stupid, because the answers seem so obvious. But I don’t want to assume anything. This is his story, after all.
“Good,” Manuel says solemnly. “And evil.”
The other kids lean forward in their chairs. Good and evil are clearly subjects worthy of attention.
Manuel smiles and softly pats one shoulder, then the other. “I know I have a choice,” he says. “I can choose to be good. Or I can choose to be evil.”
That’s a profound thought, and it reminds me of one of my favorite quotes.
“Somewhere in each of us we’re a mixture of light and of darkness, of love and of hate, of trust and of fear,” said Jean Vanier.
Vanier is founder of L’Arche, an organization of 153 communities in 38 countries where people with and without developmental disabilities share their lives.
“Growth begins when we begin to accept our own weaknesses,” Vanier explained. For life, he added, “is a succession of crises and moments when we have to rediscover who we are and what we really want.”
I look around the group and realize that is what the kids are talking about when they tell stories about their lives and their “disabilities” — their drug use, traumas, fears, sorrows, guilt, shame.
They are acknowledging the existence of good and evil. They are accepting our own weaknesses. They are connecting at the broken places.
Not one of us is completely whole. Not one of us can claim heaven without admitting that we’ve been through some hell — even caused some hell — in our lives. No one in this circle is ALL good or ALL bad.
No one anywhere on this earth is all good or all bad. We are both. Both this — and that.
Accepting that truth, it seems to me, contains the seeds of change. For within each of us, and within our communities, we are weak and strong, whole and fractured, hopeful and despairing.
The challenge — and it is a mighty one — is to “lean toward the good.” We all make mistakes. We are human, after all. But if we lean toward the good — if we strive, always, to do the next right thing — we keep moving forward, one step at a time.
There’s a profound irony here. Jean Vanier — creator of community, beloved teacher and mentor, author of 30 books on what it means to be “normal,” what it means to be disabled and why tolerance for flaws and imperfections is a powerful spiritual value — was found guilty of sexually abusing six women, assistants and nuns, over a period of 35 years.
Vanier allegedly asked the women to keep the relationships secret. That, I believe, is where the line of good and evil wavers, for secrecy prevents healing.
When someone powerful — a parent, close friend, coach, pastor, spiritual guide — asks us to keep secrets, they wrap us up in their shame and guilt, multiplying our own.
I listen to group members as they share their fears, hopes and dreams. They are not afraid of revealing to each other what is in their hearts and souls. They do not fear exposing both the “good” and the “evil” inside them to the light of day.
They understand, with a wisdom far beyond their years, that by opening up and telling their stories, they are helping others feel safe and beginning to heal the broken places. They are doing “the next right thing.”