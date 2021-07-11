I hate the words enable, enabling and enabler.
“She’s an enabler.” It’s always said with at least a slight tinge of scorn. And then there are the words that aren’t spoken or are whispered under the breath
“He wouldn’t be in so much trouble if his parents didn’t enable him.”
Those are harsh words.
“I feel sorry for that family — why don’t they stop enabling her?”
Those are harsh words, too.
Let’s take a closer look at the word “enable,” defined as allow, facilitate, permit, make possible.
Now let’s look up the words “allow,” “facilitate” and “permit.” (I love my trusty thesaurus, which leads me down all sorts of untraveled word pathways.)
“Allow” means to let, to permit, agree to, consent to, tolerate.
“Facilitate” means to make easy, make possible, smooth the progress of, help, aid, assist.
“Permit” means to authorize, sanction, give your blessing to.
Enough already.
I am here to speak for parents of kids in trouble with alcohol and other drugs and for the wives, husbands, fathers, mothers, grandparents, brothers, sisters, aunts and uncles of people struggling with addiction. They may not all agree with what I have to say but I suspect most of them will.
We do not “consent” to the pain and misery, the shame and fear, the destruction and despair of addiction.
We do not seek to “aid” or “assist” addiction in its efforts to destroy our loved ones.
We do not “make possible” this disease nor do we “tolerate” its horrors.
We do not authorize addiction to walk in our homes, we do not sanction it, nor do we give it our blessing.
We simply do not know — not in the beginning — how to fight back. Addiction comes into our homes with stealth and cunning. It disguises itself, talking back to us in ways that make our heads spin.
It speaks in cunning language, making us think that we are the ones at fault, causing us to doubt ourselves, encouraging us to hide, to lie, to defend and, sooner or later, run screaming with our hair on fire to the far-off hills.
Addiction takes our hearts and twists them.
It takes our thoughts and contorts them.
It takes our souls and fills them with dread, shame, guilt and burning fear.
For those of you who so easily and freely use the word “enabler” — can you see how that label adds to our guilt and our shame, how it makes us want to shut ourselves away, how it makes us hide in fear from the very people who might be able to help us?
Perhaps you might try to understand — or, as my trusty Thesaurus elaborates, identify, empathize, have compassion for, appreciate, be conscious of — the situation we find ourselves in.
We see the people we love in trouble. At school. In the office. With the law. And — because we love them, we try to help them. We don’t know, not at first, that they are suffering from a chronic, progressive, deadly, inevitably fatal disease and once we suspect it, we cringe from the very thought.
Because addiction is not like cancer, diabetes, heart disease or asthma. Addiction, like the word “enable,” is whispered. Our friends don’t bring us home-cooked meals, fresh-baked cookies, heartfelt sympathy cards or buckets of flowers like they would if Joe had another heart attack or Mary’s cancer spread into her lymph nodes.
Our relatives and friends, our child’s teachers and coaches, our pastors and our counselors hint oh-so-subtly that our child’s “problems” stem from ineffective or even abusive parenting.
Insurance companies tell us they don’t cover addiction treatment or, if they do, they “cap” the amount. Doctors and nurses — far too many of them — look at us sideways, barely able to hide their contempt.
Perhaps contempt is too harsh a word. But that’s what it feels like. Disapproval. Condescension. Disdain.
So what are we, exactly? What words should be used to describe those of us who struggle to do battle with this disease? Flawed. Imperfect. Struggling. In need.
In need of what? Help. Hope. Understanding. Compassion.
The irony is that we have compassion aplenty. We remember the old days, when we thought this could never happen to us, the days when we, too, wondered what was wrong with those families whose kids drank too much, smoked too much, snorted coke, or injected heroin.
Once upon a time, we, too, thought we were immune.
Now we know better.