Reflecting on the year that is about to end and the new year just ahead, I find myself thinking about my favorite stories. The darkest days of winter are a perfect time for storytelling and story listening.
These stories — some call them “wisdom stories,” for they remind us what it means to be human — have been handed down through the ages from one generation to the next. With each telling, the words change slightly, but the experience conveyed by the tales exists beyond words.
Here is a perfect end-of-the-year story:
An innkeeper kept two ledgers. In the first he listed all the sins he had committed during the year, and in the second he listed all the bad things that had befallen him in that year.
On the last day of the year, the innkeeper opened the first book and read the list of the sins he had committed.
When he was finished, he opened the second book and proceeded to read the list of misfortunes that had befallen him that year.
When he had finished reading from both books, the innkeeper folded his hands in prayer.
Dear God,” he prayed, “I have many sins to confess to you. But you have done many distressing things to me, too. However we are now beginning a new year. Let us wipe the slate clean — I will forgive You, and You forgive me.”
A story from the Zen tradition speaks to the reality of imperfection and the healing joy of community:
A curious visitor approached a monk and asked, with deep respect, “Tell me, what is your life like as a monk?”
The monk thought for just a moment before replying. “We walk, we fall down, someone helps us up. We walk some more, someone else falls down. We help them up. That’s pretty much what we do.”
I love this “teaching” story from the Hasidic tradition:
A rabbi gathered together his students and asked them: “How do we know the exact moment when night ends and day begins?”
“It’s when, standing some way away, you can tell a sheep from a dog,” said one student.
The rabbi was not content with the answer.
Another student said: “No, it’s when, standing some way away, you can tell an olive tree from a fig tree.”
“No, that’s not a good definition either.”
“Well, what’s the right answer?” asked the students.
And the rabbi said: “When a stranger approaches, and we think he is our brother, that is the moment when night ends and day begins.”
Another classic rabbinical story sheds light on the real meaning of “gift” — something that is given freely and spontaneously with no expectation of receiving anything in return.
Time before time, when the world was young, two brothers shared a field and a mill. Each night they divided evenly the grain they had ground together during the day. Now, as it happened, one of the brothers lived alone; the other had a wife and a large family. One day, the single brother thought to himself: “It isn’t really fair that we divide the grain evenly. I have only myself to feed.” So each night he secretly gave some of his grain to his brother’s granary to see that he was never without.
But the married brother said to himself one day, “It isn’t really fair that we divide the grain evenly, because I have children to provide for me in my old age, but my brother has no one. What will he do when he is old?” So every night he secretly took some of his grain to his brother’s granary. As a result, both of them always found their supply of grain mysteriously replenished each morning.
Then one night the brothers met each other halfway between their two houses. Suddenly realizing what had been happening, they embraced each other in love. The story is that God witnessed their meeting and proclaimed, “This is a holy place — a place of love — and here it is that my temple shall be built.”
And so it was. The holy place, where God is made known, is the place where human beings discover each other in love.
And then there is this story from the Sufi tradition. It is perhaps the perfect story for this season, where there is so much joy and yet such great sorrow, so much unity and yet such deep division, so much bounty and yet such boundless need.
As she walked through the streets of the city, searching for answers to the questions that gave her no rest, the seeker was surrounded by the destitute, the downtrodden, the drunk, and the crippled.
Filled with a great crushing sadness, she fell to her knees and cried out, “Oh my God, where are you? Surely you must see the pain and misery suffered by so many in this world you have created. Why do you do nothing to help them?”
And out of the long silence God said, “I did do something. I made you.”
