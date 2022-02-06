This is my final column. The Union-Bulletin has generously offered me space over the last 20 years to write about addiction and recovery. On and off, over those years, I have written and published more than 130 columns.
I leave you with one final story. A few years ago I was sitting in a circle with a group of teenagers in detention at the Juvenile Justice Center. They were talking about things they had said and done that they deeply regretted, actions that caused them to experience a deep sense of shame.
Shame, as they have taught me, is a profound experience of loss—loss of self, loss of identity, loss of connection, lost ideals—and it cuts deep to reveal our weaknesses and failures in our own eyes and, we fear, in the judgment of others.
“I’ve done so many terrible things to so many people I love,” Josh, 17, said, his hands clasped tightly together, eyes fixed on the floor. “When I was high, I stole from my parents. I cheated on my girlfriend. I got in a fight with my best friend and broke his arm. I got my brother high. He’s only seven years old.”
“When I was high on weed,” Vanessa, 16, said, “I was showing off for my cousins, trying to be cool, talking bad stuff about old people, you know, how wrinkled and weak they are. We were at McDonalds and I threw my French fries at this old man sitting all by himself. He looked so sad and lonely. I feel so bad about myself when I think back. I know that might sound funny because maybe it seems like a little thing, but when I think about getting old and having young kids treat me like that, I know I’d feel really sad, too. Maybe that’s what growing up and becoming responsible is about – you think about other people’s feelings before you say or do things that will hurt them.”
As the kids told their stories, I felt a sense of relief flooding the circle, a sort of collective sigh, a letting go of pent-up guilt and shame.
Sara asked if she could write down her story. When she handed me the piece of paper, she said I could read it to the group and keep it if I wanted. I still have that piece of paper.
“People see us as bad people,” she wrote, “because we have drank alcohol or smoked. They don’t take the time to study us, look past our actions. I may act tough sometimes and act like I don’t care, but the truth is I do care and I have a very soft heart. I just am that way sometimes because I have to put a wall up so I don’t get broken down and beat on.”
I finished reading and looked up at the group. Megan, 17, was crying. “I’ve ruined my whole life caring too much,” she said. Wiping away her tears, she smiled, almost apologetically. “I don’t know what just happened to me, I hardly every cry.”
Shame is a mirror, allowing us to see inside ourselves and, as so often happens, to judge ourselves as being damaged, flawed, unworthy. When Megan saw herself in Sara’s story, she realized that this was her story, too. She was not alone. Someone else, a person she barely knew, felt the same way she did.
Like Sara, Megan built a wall to protect herself and even though she acted tough and pretended she didn’t care, Megan also had “a very soft heart.”
With their courage and their honesty, their compassion and empathy, these kids—these children—unearthed a precious truth. If we can give words to our shame, as searingly, scorchingly painful as that process might be, we can help each other accept and understand that we fit and belong in a world that seems to have turned its back on us.
When shame is shared, our loneliness is not so unbearable for every one of us lives with the grief and pain of our mistakes, misdeeds, and imperfections. Bringing our private shames into the light of day, we can begin the long journey of forgiving ourselves, the essential starting point of learning how to forgive others.
After all, it’s our flaws, our wounds, and our soft, broken hearts that make us human.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.