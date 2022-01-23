What advice would you give to parents raising kids these days?
That’s one of the questions I ask young people who are in trouble with alcohol and other drugs.
The question takes them aback — they’re used to taking advice, not giving it. So they sit for a while, thinking. Then, tentatively, one person offers an insight from his or her own experience, and then another builds on those words and suddenly everyone has something to say.
I’ve ready plenty of parenting books over the years, but for simple, honest advice that comes straight from the heart, I think the kids say it best.
Here’s what they have to say:
- Parents need to be there. They are always not there.
- Try to talk to your kids more. Every chance you get try to find a way to spend time with them. Go to a movie or a ball game. Go camping. My dad goes to the bar so I just leave and go to my friends’ houses. My dad tries, but he always just drinks.
- Parents need to discipline their kids — good, old-fashioned discipline.
- If you discipline your kids when they’re young, they’ll learn to obey you. It’s just something they know inside.
- My parents didn’t discipline me. Now all they do is yell at me.
- I wish I’d been brought up on a farm because the discipline would be part of life. You know, feeding the animals, getting on the tractor, getting up early and going to bed early — a hard-working kind of life. I like to work because you get a sense of pride from it. But I’ve never had to work. So I don’t have much pride.
- Don’t let kids always get their way. Don’t spoil them.
- Set boundaries. I don’t mean hitting kids — that makes them rebel. But everyone needs boundaries, chores and responsibilities. Just don’t go overboard.
- Don’t beat them when they’re just little kids.
- Don’t hit your kids. If you hit them, it makes them want to hang out more with their friends. If you hit them, they just want to get away from you.
- Instead of constantly harping on kids, talk to them in ways they can understand.
- Don’t argue with every petty little thing.
- Don’t speak in high voices all the time. My father yells at me, he yells so hard he spits in my face. I hate that. I lose respect for him then.
- Express yourself to your kids as a human being. You can yell at them or you can talk to them. It’s much better just to talk to them.
- Be a parent and a friend. If you’re always in parent mode, you’re nagging and your kids just rebel.
- My mom can’t be wrong ever. That’s not right.
- You need to say sorry to kids when you’ve been fighting. My parents have never once told me they were sorry.
- Don’t blame your problems on us. Don’t use us as an excuse for your own problems.
- Always keep things positive and on the right track.
- Listen to what we have to say. Don’t assume you always know what’s going on.
- I knew all about drugs at 6, and I started using when I was 8. You need to talk to your kids about drugs when they’re little, just 5 or 6 years old. Tell them that drugs are bad for them, that drugs can kill them.
- Tell your kids what drugs do to you. But tell them the whole truth — that drugs can make you feel good but the bad part lasts a lot longer.
- Keep your kids way from people who would influence them to use drugs. Even their brothers, sisters, cousins — sometimes you have to keep them away from their own family.
- Don’t try to get your kids out of trouble. If they’re doing something bad, let them take responsibility for their actions so they know that if they get into trouble again, they’ll have to face the consequences.
- Don’t be hypocrites. If you’ve done drugs before, tell your kids. Be honest. When your parents drink, smoke cigarettes or use marijuana and then tell you not to use drugs — well, that’s hypocritical. How are we supposed to listen to our parents when they’re hypocrites?
- Don’t tell your kids they’re bad kids because they use drugs.
- If your kids’ friends use drugs, don’t look at them and say they’re bad. Everyone is a good person. They’re just lost. They’ve taken a detour.
- A lot of parents just give up on their kids. They say, “My kid is a druggie, that’s how they’re going to be, there’s nothing I can do.” Don’t give up on your kids.
- Yeah. Never give up.
The best advice, ever, for all of us. Never give up.
