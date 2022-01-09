We go to school with youth “to learn the future,” to paraphrase poet Robert Frost.
When I meet with young people who are struggling with alcohol or other drugs, we always sit in a circle. “Everyone is equal in a circle,” I explain.
We sit close, knees almost touching, and even if they protest at first, we keep the circle tight. All the better to tell their stories and listen to the stories of others.
As the minutes pass and the stories unfold, we begin to trust each other. Trust is a process that often takes weeks, months, even years but in these circles, where everyone has struggled and suffered, trust takes root in minutes.
They speak from the heart, from the depths of their souls, and they are wise, these kids. They have experienced too much, too fast. Most of them wish they had never started drinking or using other drugs. They want to quit, but it’s a battle they often lose.
“I felt ripped in two,” a 16-year-old said when he relapsed after staying clean for three months. “I wanted to use and I didn’t want to use. I needed to use, and I hated myself for needing it so much.”
“It’s like I have one good part and one part,” a 14-year-old said. “The bad part always seems to win out.”
Telling their stories helps them put words to their pain and confusion. But even more important, it seems, is listening to other kids talk about their experiences. When they see themselves in the mirror of another person’s story, they know they are not alone.
“What advice would you give to kids who are just starting to use drugs?” I sometimes ask them. Hesitantly at first and then eagerly, waiting impatiently for their turn to speak, they offer their answers with the hope that their words might change the future for someone else.
- I would tell them about some of the negative things using has done to me and all the struggles and trouble drugs have caused me. And I would tell them to not use and be a kid as long as possible and just play and have fun. Because if you start using, you always have to worry about getting caught by your parents or the police.
- I’d ask, “Why are you really doing drugs?” If it is to gain some friends, you should stop now! You don’t know how this will affect you and how you may lose your friends, hurt your family, lose respect for others and yourself, damage your health, and reduce your brain function.
- Drugs mess up your whole life.
- Drugs take away your friends and family, and you’ll end up in prison, on the streets, or dead. I know too many people who are dead because of drugs.
- Drugs waste your money. I’ve spent thousands of dollars on drugs.
- If you look back 10 years from now, you’ll be glad you never started. Because it just ain’t worth it in the end.
- Using drugs will make your grades go down. You’ll get in trouble with the law. And they can kill you.
- So don’t use any drugs.
- Drugs will hurt your still developing brain and other organs.
- You are still a little kid and you can do lots of other activities and enjoy your life better without drugs. I used to be a good soccer player but I don’t play soccer anymore.
- Drugs change the type of person you are. And if you think you can get away with using them, think again.
- If you don’t use drugs, you’ll have more friends, get better grades, have more money, more respect, be happier, have a solid family, improved health and better relationships.
- Don’t do drugs. You will be as stupid as a bag of rocks.
Strong words from kids who speak with the wisdom of experience.
Trust them.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.