On a walk the other day, I chanced upon a friend walking with her dog in the opposite direction.
We hadn’t see each other for many months. We stopped to talk, sharing news about our families, our work and the twists and turns of our lives.
As we talked and reminisced, I was struck by something familiar — a holding in or holding back that I’d seen before in other faces and voices over the years. Maybe it was the expression on her face, a troubled frown or faraway look, or perhaps it was the slight hesitation as she spoke, the sudden catch in her voice that led me to ask the question.
“Are you OK?”
“Oh, you know,” she said, tears welling up in her eyes. For a moment, she looked out at the rolling hills and the Blue Mountains in the distance. She took a deep breath.
“I think my brother is an alcoholic. He’s in so much trouble,” she said. “But no matter how bad things get, he insists he can stop on his own. He says he doesn’t need help. How can I help him if he doesn’t want to be helped?”
I also took a deep breath. “He wants help,” I said.
“How can you know that?” my friend asked, hope in her voice
It was my turn to look out at the hills and valleys spread out before the mountains rising up in the distance.
“I believe with all my heart that people who are struggling with addiction want help,” I said. “Addiction is not fun, it is not pretty and it is not life-affirming. Being addicted to alcohol or other drugs is a miserable existence.”
I have talked with hundreds of people struggling to get sober — or clean, or clean and sober — and when they feel safe, when they know they won’t be judged, they tell pretty much the same story.
“I want to quit. I’ve hurt so many people, and I don’t know how they will ever forgive me.”
“I’m not the person I want to be, the person I used to be. I hate the person I’ve become.”
“I want a better life, a good life. I’m tired of being afraid.”
“I’m sick with shame and guilt. I’m sick and tired of being sick and tired.”
Paradoxically, when confronted about their drug problem, they will almost certainly fight back, refusing help, insisting they are not addicted, clinging to the hope that they can quit on their own.
But it isn’t that they don’t want help. They fight back because they are addicted, and they need the drug to function somewhat “normally.” Their poison is their medicine; their medicine is their poison.
That’s an important formula, hard to remember when things get rough. Their poison is their medicine.
I repeated my words. “He wants help.” We said goodbye and continued on our way.
As I walked along the path to my car, I thought about a story told by my great friend Joyce Sundin, a Seattle-based intervention specialist. Joyce works with families to educate them about addiction and give them the tools they need to help their loved ones into effective treatment and long-term recovery.
Every intervention is unique, and the unexpected is expected. On this particular day, Joyce accompanied a family desperate to help their 19-year-old methamphetamine-addicted son and brother to the trailer park where he was living. Several residents watched as they walked by, not exactly threatening but not friendly either.
Joyce knocked on the trailer door. When no one answered, they walked in and found the boy asleep on a couch. He woke up, looked at his parents and younger brother and at Joyce, a stranger.
Slowly, groggy with sleep, he sat up, pulled a hoodie over his head and said, “What is this, an intervention?”
“So, you know about interventions?” Joyce asked.
He nodded his head.
“Well, then, you know the drill,” she said. Her voice was firm but kind. “Your family loves you very much. They want to share their concerns. Are you willing to listen?”
He did not respond but retreated further into his hoodie, his head bowed, his hands gripping his knees.
His mother, father and brother read their letters, short and to the point. We love you. We miss you. We’re scared for you. We want you to get help.
“Are you willing to get help?” Joyce asked after they finished reading their letters.
A long silence ensued. Then, slowly — “like a turtle coming out of its shell,” Joyce remembered — he emerged from under the hoodie. Tears were streaming down his face.
“What took you so long?” he said.