More than 40 years ago I sat in the back row of a roomful of patients and their family members at an inpatient treatment center in Kirkland, Washington. I was working on my first book, “Under the Influence,” trying to absorb every fact and detail in the lectures delivered by psychologist James Milam.
His deep, powerful voice resonated through the room. Everyone present, including many of the patients in hospital gowns, sat unmoving, mesmerized by his folksy stories and passionate delivery of the facts about addiction and recovery.
“The human brain is shaped like a walnut and about as intelligent as a walnut when you put alcohol in it,” Milam said with a smile. Then he got serious and, well, thunderous.
“I wish to God that non-alcoholics would understand that something different happens when the alcoholic drinks,” he said. “I wish to God they would not say things like, ‘I could never be an alcoholic because I have a lot of will power,’ or “I would never let myself fall apart like that.’
“Alcohol in a susceptible person causes alcoholism. A minority of people can’t process it. Just like seafood causes stomach poisoning and sugar causes insulin shock in susceptible people. And yet we are hell-bent on proving that everyone has the same reaction to alcohol. It is simply not true.
“People ask if the disease is physiological or psychological,” he continued in his booming voice.
“That’s a false dichotomy. It’s both — the physiological transformation back to health brings psychological health. You can’t psychologize an alcoholic into better behavior. You have to wait for the physiological change to occur. And you can’t rush it — it will happen in its own time.”
After a pause Milam offered one of his favorite metaphors, which he repeated often in his lectures with a few embellishments here and there.
“Imagine trying to teach a caterpillar how to fly. The poor thing might listen, watch butterflies darting around and try to imitate them, even take flight lessons. But no matter how hard it tries, it won’t fly.
“Maybe we get frustrated because we know this little guy has it in him to become a butterfly. So we give him books to read, try to counsel him, scold him, punish him, threaten him, maybe even toss him up in the air and watch him flap his little legs before crashing back to earth.”
Everyone laughed — even the sickest patients in the room lifted their heads a little higher.
“The miracle takes time,” Milam said in a softer tone of voice. “We must be patient. But just as it is natural and normal for caterpillars to become butterflies, so can we expect addicted individuals, given the appropriate care and compassion, to be transformed in the recovery process. The metamorphosis is nothing short of miraculous, as people who are desperately sick are restored to health and a ‘normal’ state of being.
“Don’t sit around feeling sorry for yourself,” Milam admonished, raising his voice again. “Don’t feel you are deprived of something because you can’t drink. Instead think, ‘Thank God I don’t have to go through that anymore.’ Be grateful that you have a disease from which you can make a full recovery.”
From my seat in the back row I remember watching the family members — the middle-aged woman sitting alone, dabbing at her eyes with a cloth handkerchief.
The businessman with his briefcase on his lap, who kept glancing at his watch.
The older couple with graying hair, sitting straight and tall, statue-like, eyes riveted on the lectern.
The young man wearing a baseball cap, head bowed, shoulders shaking, quietly sobbing.
I wondered what they were seeing, thinking, feeling. Just 29 years old, I didn’t have enough experience with suffering and loss to even begin to imagine what they were going through.
I couldn’t have known then that addiction would threaten the lives of people close to me and dozens who I had yet to meet. I couldn’t have known that my two favorite uncles would die of alcoholism.
I couldn’t have known — I never dreamed — that one day I would be sitting in such a room, not as an observer but as a participant. That one day I would be one of them.
