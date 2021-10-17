Two years ago I changed this column’s name from “Straight Talk About Addiction” to “Straight Talk About Recovery,” switching the focus from the dark pathology of addiction to the light and hope of recovery.
More than 22 million people in this country — one of every 12 adults — are in recovery. Let me repeat that: 22 million people in the U.S. are in recovery.
How did they get there? And, more importantly, how do they stay there?
Experts agree that recovery from addiction — like recovery from other chronic diseases — is a complex, multifaceted, highly individual process that occurs over time.
The relatively new concept called “recovery capital” helps us understand the value of internal and external resources that contribute to initiating and sustaining recovery.
Researchers in the recovery field identify three types of recovery capital: personal (physical and human capital); family/social; and community.
Personal recovery capital
Physical
• physical health
• financial assets
• health insurance
• safe, recovery-supportive housing
• clothing
• food
• access to transportation
• exercise and recreational opportunities (see, for example, thephoenix.org)
Human
• educational/vocational skills and credentials
• problem solving capabilities
• values (fundamental beliefs such as honesty, respect, responsibility, service) that guide and motivate our actions
• self-awareness, self-esteem, and self-confidence in managing high risk situations
• interpersonal skills
• hopefulness/optimism
• sense of meaning and purpose in life
Family/social recovery capital
• willingness of family members and close friends to participate in treatment and the recovery process
• presence of others in recovery within the family and social network
• access to sober outlets for sobriety-based fellowship and leisure activities
• relational connections to school, workplace, church, and/or other community organizations
Community recovery capital
• active community efforts to reduce the stigma of addiction and promote the reality of recovery
• visible and diverse local recovery role models
• full continuum of addiction treatment resources
• recovery mutual support resources (AA, NA, LifeRing, Smart Recovery, Al-Anon, etc.) that are accessible and diverse
• local recovery community support institutions (recovery centers/clubhouses, treatment alumni associations, recovery homes, recovery schools, recovery industries, recovery ministries/churches)
• sources of sustained recovery support and early re-intervention (recovery checkups through treatment programs, employee assistance programs, professional assistance programs, drug courts, recovery community organizations)
• cultural and faith-based resources such as the Native American Wellbriety movement; JCS Recovery, an addiction and recovery support network for Jewish people; and Celebrate Recovery, Christ-centered 12-step programs
For far too long we have placed the sole responsibility for getting and staying clean and sober with the individual. Recovery Capital extends that obligation to family members, social networks, and the community as a whole.
Counselors, health care professionals, and recovery coaches have particularly important roles to play. As researcher William White (see williamwhitepapers.com) explains:
“At a personal level, we tend to evaluate our effectiveness based on what is subtracted from the lives of our clients (e.g., AOD (alcohol and other drug) use, criminal activity, threats to public safety, financial problems, high health care consumption, and emotional distress).
But the short-term elimination or reduction of these ingredients may or may not have any linkage to the prospects of long-term recovery.
A better predictor of long-term recovery may be what has been added to the lives of the individuals and families with whom we work, e.g., radically altered perceptions of alcohol and other drugs, physical and emotional health, increased coping and communication skills, improved family relationships, new family rules and rituals, safe/stable housing and employment; clean and sober friends, membership in a community of recovering people, and life meaning and purpose.”
Which brings me to my favorite quote of all time, singularly appropriate when we consider the vast multitudes who are directly or indirectly impacted by the scourge of addiction and the miracle of recovery:
If I am not for myself, who will be for me?
If I am only for myself, what am I?
And if not now, when?
— Rabbi Hillel
