In their classic book, “Staying Sober: A Guide for Relapse Prevention,” Terence Gorski and Merlene Miller write that recovery from addiction is like walking up a down escalator — if you stop moving forward, you’ll start moving backward.
And when you start moving backward, you are in danger of what is now called “remission” — a return to using alcohol or other drugs.
Gorski and Miller detail 11 phases of that downward spiral that I’ve condensed and adapted below.
For people who believe that relapse is an impulsive, out-of-the-blue decision, these phases reinforce the fact that for some people trying to stay sober in a drinking world is a slow process of losing forward momentum and slipping backward into confusion, fear, loneliness, depression and despair.
If you love someone in recovery, it’s important to be attentive to these often subtle changes and with compassion and understanding of the chronic nature of addiction, step in to offer help and support.
Phase 1: Internal change. You begin to feel increased stress, along with changes in thinking, feeling and behavior. Emotions begin to swing around, from euphoria to depression, and the highs and lows often have nothing to do with what is happening in real life.
Phase 2: Denial. You worry about the changes in your thoughts and behaviors but dismiss your concerns, trying to convince yourself that you are going through a temporary slump. These are just temporary slumps.
Phase 3: Avoidance and defensiveness. This phase involves a dual process of avoiding your concerns and telling others to back off and leave you along because there is nothing wrong. You tend to act impulsively, without thinking through your actions and blame others for the problems your behavior creates.
Phase 4: Crisis building. Your problems begin to pile up. You start focusing on one aspect of your life (work, exercise, relationship issues) and avoid thinking about the problems your behavior is causing. You begin to feel depressed, listless and unmotivated.
Phase 5: Immobilization. Nothing seems to be going your way. You feel trapped and want to give up. You spend a good part of your time daydreaming or fantasizing about how to escape from your problems.
Phase 6: Confusion and overreaction. You feel mentally confused and have difficulty thinking clearly. Your emotions are often out of control — at times you feel extremely emotional and at other times you feel numb.
Phase 7: Depression. You feel anxious, fearful and uneasy. You have difficulty failing asleep, and disturbing dreams often wake you up.
As time goes by, your depression and anxiety worsen, and other people begin to notice and comment on the changes in your behavior. When you are hungry, angry, lonely, or tired (the H.A.L.T. symptoms often associated with a return to drug use), you feel even more depressed.
You begin to isolate yourself and convince yourself that no one understands or cares about you.
Phase 8: Behavioral lack of control. Life becomes increasingly chaotic, as you have difficulty controlling your thoughts, feelings and behavior. You can’t stick to a daily schedule, and you find excuses to miss counseling appointments or mutual support group meetings.
You hide your feelings of helplessness and loss of self-confidence with an “I don’t care” attitude. When people offer to help, you reject them or find reason to criticize them. You think often about using again, reasoning that things can’t get a whole lot worse.
Phase 9: Recognition of loss of control. Things have gotten so bad that you can’t deny them anymore. With a growing sense of fear and despair, you realize that your life has become unmanageable.
Your situation seems hopeless, and you find yourself thinking more and more about using again, telling yourself that you can handle it this time.
Phase 10: Option reduction. Your options are running out. Feeling trapped by loneliness and a sense of helplessness, you become angry with yourself, with friends and strangers and with the world itself. Resentment and bitterness threaten to overwhelm you.
Phase 11: Alcohol and/or other drug use. You start using again, convincing yourself that drugs will help you solve your problems or at least allow you to escape from them for a while. In the beginning, you think you can control your drug use through social drinking or short-term binges.
As time goes on, however, you realize your addiction is once again controlling your life. You feel disappointed by your inability to control your drug use, guilty because you started using again and deeply ashamed.
Your drinking or drug use creates serious problems in your life, damaging your relationships with family and friends, interfering with school or work, threatening your physical health and creating severe emotional turmoil and mental confusion.
As with all chronic diseases, the first step is to recognize that something is wrong and reach out for the help and support you need.
But that is not the end point. In “Passages Through Recovery,” a follow-up book to “Staying Sober,” Terence Gorski distinguishes between abstinence and long-term recovery with this memorable metaphor:
“Abstinence is the beginning of sobriety. It is the ticket into the theater, not the movie we are going to see.”
