Sometimes when I’m warning adolescents struggling with drug problems about the dangers that lie ahead if they continue to use, I feel as if I’m alone in a deep cavern listening only to the echo of my own voice.
I’m not saying it’s hopeless. Like so many others— educators, recovery coaches, probation officers, counselors, treatment providers —I throw out the seeds of factual information and real-life experience.
Then we wait, not always patiently, for the seeds to germinate and grow. We know it’s a process. We know it takes time.
But we know, too, that life follows a zig-zag pathway, and some kids will get hurt before they get better. Some kids will die. And those facts make us edgy and maybe even a little bit crazy.
Because these kids are not other people’s children. They are our children, our friends’ and neighbors’ children. They are our future.
Joining our voices together helps, so in this and my next column, I’m turning the podium over to my friend Jeff Jay, whose real-life story illustrates how fast drug addiction takes hold and where it can end up.
Jeff was a late-stage alcoholic in his mid-20s, living in a flophouse in San Francisco, drinking cheap wine in city parks, mentally, physically and spiritually destitute.
Today, Jeff is a clinical interventionist and addiction specialist who has been guiding families into recovery for more than 30 years. Jeff is the author, with his wife, Debra, of the best-selling, life-changing book “Love First: A Family’s Guide to Intervention.”
His story, excerpted below, shows us how even lost souls can be found, giving us all reason for hope.
***
I remember stumbling down Mission Boulevard in San Francisco on a cold, rainy day in 1981 without a nickel in my pocket. I was 26 years old.
I’d spent my last 75 cents on a half-pint of port wine two hours earlier. Now it was 9 a.m., and I was hungry and tired, not to mention a little wobbly. I looked wistfully into the window of a corner grocery, wishing I had enough money for a little bread and cheese. The port was burning my ulcer, and I did not want to start vomiting blood in broad daylight.
I had become my own nightmare. A few years earlier, I’d seen a pathetic young man on this very street. Underneath his torn and filthy clothes, he looked like he belonged in college. He had only one shoe on, and he was walking half on the curb and half in the street, delirious and lost in the city. Seeing this madness, I vowed that I would never allow myself to sink into that condition. But now, just a few years later, I was only one shoe and a few brain cells away from that same fate.
As I walked down the street, I caught sight of myself in the reflection of a large storefront window. I couldn’t bear to study the lost soul who looked back at me. In my addiction, I had become a face without a name, unknown to anyone in this city. Turning away, my mind flashed back to my childhood and the good life I’d left behind.
I had it made when I was growing up in Michigan. The oldest of five children, I lived in an affluent neighborhood in a loving household. At 18, I was a national merit scholar, president of my student association and the recipient of dozens of scholarship offers from colleges and universities throughout the country. No one could tell that I was already a budding alcoholic.
My first serious drinking experience was a textbook example of alcoholic predisposition. I was 13. After school, my friends and I snuck down to a secret place by the lake with three bottles of wine.
I got the cork out of the first bottle and drank deeply of the warm, bad-tasting wine. It burned as it went down, but it instantly gave me a wonderful feeling. I refused to share the bottle. I drank more and more, even though I hated the taste. The wine immediately became the love of my life, and like all young lovers, I only wanted more.
Within half an hour, I was hugging the trees in ecstasy and loudly proclaiming the goodness of all things. I was in a rapture, with a full bottle of wine in my empty stomach. My friends could hardly hold me back as I headed back to civilization, ready to evangelize the fruit of the vine.
A normal teen would have been unable to drink a whole bottle of wine in 20 minutes on an empty stomach. My reaction to the drug alcohol was atypical, much more like that of a seasoned alcoholic than an inquisitive kid. Some people wonder when they cross the line into alcoholism from social drinking. I crossed the line immediately.