When I talk to kids about marijuana and they start telling me how harmless it is, how “natural” it is, I pull out my laminated sheet titled “Marijuana Facts.”
I pieced these facts together from research that I’ve gathered in the past few years and from the most recent Monitoring the Future survey conducted by the National Institute on Drug Abuse.
The facts sober them up a little. They read the sheet and pass it along and they’re quiet for a while, thinking.
That’s all I want, for a start. I want kids to think about what they’re putting into their bodies. I want them to think about the fact that this is their one body, their one brain, their one life.
“Your one life,” I repeat, hoping they understand.
I know marijuana is legal in many states, including our own. I know plenty of adults use it recreationally and experience few if any problems.
But adults are not kids. Kids’ brains are hard at work developing the crucial connections that underlie decision making, problem solving, impulse control, and emotional stability, a complex neurological process that continues into their mid-20s.
After that, the brains they have is the one they are stuck with for the rest of their lives.
So here are the facts for you to share with your children, grandchildren, students and friends. I hope this makes a difference.
General facts
- 24 million people in the U.S. (9% of our population) currently use marijuana.
- Marijuana potency today ranges between 17-28%; in the 1960s, potency was around 2%.
- Marijuana targets parts of the brain responsible for memory, learning, attention, decision making, emotions, coordination and reaction time.
- Marijuana smoke contains carcinogenic products, including about 50% more benzopyrene, 75% more benzanthracene, more phenols, vinyl chlorides, nitrosamines and reactive oxygen species, and four times the deposition of tar compared to cigarette smoking.
- Regular, heavy users of marijuana are more likely than people who don’t use marijuana to report poorer physical and mental health, more relationship problems, higher likelihood of dropping out of school, and lower likelihood of career success (experiencing more job absences, accidents, and injuries).
- Marijuana use is associated with early onset of mood and anxiety disorders and suicidal thoughts and attempts; researchers have not yet determined to what extent marijuana use causes depression and anxiety and to what extent people with mood disorders are more likely to use the drug.
- A recent study confirms links between heavy marijuana use and schizophrenia, with the rate rising from 2% in 1995 to 4% in 2000 and 8% in 2017, roughly correlated to increases in use and potency
The adolescent brain
- Marijuana has a powerful effect on the developing adolescent brain, altering synaptic connections and hard-wiring memories of pleasure and reward associated with the drug.
- These deeply etched memories may prime the brain for drug addiction. Recent research reveals that 11% of adolescents between the ages of 12 and 18 who use marijuana become addicted to the drug compared to 6.4% of young adults aged 18 to 25.
- The average age of first use for teens between ages 12 and 17 is 14.
- Among eighth-graders, 6.5% smoked marijuana in the past month compared to 16.6% of 10th-graders and 21.1% of 12th-graders.
- Nearly 7% of 12th-graders and 4.4% of 10th-graders use marijuana daily.
- The number of young people who believe marijuana use is risky is steadily decreasing.
Pregnancy and marijuana
- Marijuana use during pregnancy is linked to greater risk of pre-term birth and stillbirth, lower birth rate, and increased risk of brain and behavioral problems in babies.
- Babies born to women who use marijuana during pregnancy display altered responses to visual stimuli, increased trembling and a high-pitched cry, which researchers believe might indicate problems with neurological development.
- In children of mothers who use marijuana regularly, scientists have found symptoms resembling the features of fetal alcohol syndrome.
- Children exposed to marijuana in the womb have an increased risk of problems with attention, memory and problem-solving.
- Prenatal marijuana exposure is associated with higher likelihood that the child will use marijuana as a young adult.
Physical dependence
- 9% of people who use marijuana will become addicted to the drug.
- Children and teenagers who begin using marijuana before age 18 are four to seven times more likely to become addicted to the drug than people who start using after age 18.
- Regular marijuana users experience both tolerance (the need to use more of the drug to get the same effect) and withdrawal — the classic signs of drug dependence (addiction)
- Withdrawal symptoms include irritability, mood and sleep difficulties, restlessness, sweating, mild nausea, and cravings that last up to two weeks after quitting.