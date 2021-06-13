Not so very long ago, I met with five teenagers to talk about drugs and some of the problems connected with using — damaged relationships, failing grades, arrests, guilt, shame, fear, despair.
Frank, 17, was the first to speak up. He stopped using alcohol and marijuana after several arrests and time in detention.
Almost 18, he knew the law would be much tougher on him once he became an adult. Detention was bad enough — he didn’t want to spend weeks or months of his life in the county jail.
“I’m feeling good now that I’m clean and sober,” he said, slouching in his chair, chewing on a pencil. “But maybe I should try a different drug — maybe meth — and mess myself up again.”
Frank was joking around, trying to get a rise out of Heidi, a recovering methamphetamine addict. But Heidi didn’t see the humor.
She stood up, hands on her hips, eyes narrowed, glaring at Frank.
“You want to use meth?” she said, her voice trembling. “Go ahead — in a month, maybe it won’t take that long, you’ll lose everything. All your friends will be gone. Nobody will like or respect you. You won’t care about them either. You won’t care about anything except the drug. You want to love everything you hate and hate everything you love? Go ahead — use meth.”
Frank took the pencil out of his mouth. “Whoa!” he said. “I was only kidding.”
“It’s not funny,” Sarah snapped.
When I tell that story to adolescents who have used methamphetamine — some clean for weeks or months, some still using — they all nod their heads in agreement.
They know from experience that meth turns love into hate and hate into love.
That’s what all addictive drugs are capable of doing, of course.
They invade and conquer the brain, taking over decision-making, personality, and spiritual values such as empathy, honesty, humility, gratitude, and forgiveness. In time — and with meth it doesn’t take long — the drug becomes the No. 1 priority, more important than family, school, love, religion, even life.
The addicted brain has one overriding concern: Get that drug into the bloodstream and keep it there.
Every drug is different, though, and meth — also called crystal, crank, speed, ice, glass, shards, whizz, dope — has its weird, sometimes lethal quirks.
Meth is a witch’s brew of chemicals that can be “cooked” in a bathtub or sink with volatile, extremely flammable ingredients including acetone (found in nail polish remover and paint thinner), lithium (found in batteries), toluene (found in brake fluid), and sulfuric acid (found in drain and toilet cleaners).
Meth is extremely addictive. “The first time I used meth, I didn’t like it,” said Lauren, 15. “The second time I thought, Sure, I’ll try it again. The third time, all I thought was, ‘Wow!’”
Long-term use can cause permanent damage to nerve endings and blood vessels in the brain and lead to Parkinson’s-like symptoms including tremor, weakness and cognitive impairment.
Meth eats you up from the inside out. “If you put meth on a sponge, it will eat it away in no time,” a meth dealer, 17, told me. In the human body, meth “eats away” at vital organs including the brain, lungs, kidneys and skin. Meth users can die suddenly from cardiac arrhythmia, convulsions, and hemorrhagic strokes.
Meth damage is visible on the outside. Users lose weight, fast. (“I weighed 99 pounds after a 27-day meth binge,” Brad said. “I’ve been clean now for two months and I’ve gained almost 50 pounds.”) Teeth rot away. Skin erupts in “crank sores,” either from picking at imaginary bugs or from the toxic chemicals oozing out of pores. “When you come down off meth, your skin smells like cat pee,” said a 16-year-old user.
Meth is all about “drama.” After the initial rush wears off, users feel agitated, nervous and mentally confused. “You’re like the energizer bunny,” said Jane, 16. “You just keep going and going and going.”
Until you crash, usually 6-8 hours after use. Irritability, mental confusion, anxiety, paranoia and violent, unpredictable behavior are all part of the crash. So is intense craving (“fiending,” the kids call it) for the drug. “I’ve seen people tear up an entire house when they’re fiending,” said one user.
Meth is a vicious drug that destroys lives, families, hopes and dreams. It may help, though, to put methamphetamine use in perspective. The 2020 Monitoring the Future survey shows that 1.4 percent of 12th-graders reported using meth in the past year, compared to 35.2 percent using marijuana and 55.3 percent using alcohol in the past year. When compared to these drugs, meth affects a relatively small population of adolescents who use drugs.
But then, addiction is addiction is addiction. Methamphetamine, alcohol, marijuana, cocaine, heroin and prescription pills can all take over the brain. As addiction develops, they all make us love what we hate and hate what we love.