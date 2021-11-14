Stigma. What a strange word, as if some wordsmith decided to combine the words sticky and dogma to create a strong visual of the damage just one word can do.
If we make the effort to understand this word, we can also begin to comprehend why alcohol and other drug problems have been so difficult to diagnose and treat.
The Oxford English Dictionary defines stigma as a mark of infamy or subjection and a sign of public abhorrence, citing the stigma inflicted on African slaves as an example. Hundreds of years ago, slave owners branded their slaves with the stigma of scars and cuts, making it easier for their owners to catch them if they ran away. Women, men, and children carried these visible signs of shame and debasement for life.
The stigma associated with drug addiction, like all stigmas, creates a permanent if invisible stain on one’s character and reputation. Branded by censure and condemnation, the addicted person’s identity is spoiled, scarred and disgraced, “reduced in our minds from a whole and usual person to a tainted, discounted one,” as Canadian sociologist Erving Goffman wrote decades ago.
How does the sticky dogma of stigma impact the lives of people struggling with, or recovering from, addiction?
Researchers at the Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health recently reported these findings from a study focusing on public attitudes about addiction:
90% of respondents said they would be unwilling to have a person with alcoholism or other drug addiction marry into their family
78% said they would be unwilling to work closely with someone who has a drug addiction
64% believe employers should be able to deny employment to people with a drug addiction
54% believe landlords have the right to deny housing to drug-addicted individuals
43% oppose giving drug-addicted people health insurance benefits equivalent to those of the public at large
“The American public is more likely to think of addiction as a moral failing than a medical condition,” the study’s lead author, Colleen Barry, concluded. “In recent years, it has become more socially acceptable to talk publicly about one’s struggles with mental illness. But with addiction, the feeling is that the addict is a bad or weak person.”
For family members of drug-addicted people, it is guilt by association. Healing professionals often focus exclusively on family dynamics, implicitly or explicitly blaming parents for the child’s misbehavior. Parents also blame themselves, living in fear that something they did or said contributed to their child’s emotional and behavioral problems.
They ask themselves, what did I miss? What should I have done? Why couldn’t I see what was happening? Self-blame, anger, guilt, shame and fear isolate parents and other family members and prevent them from seeking help.
When they do seek help, they are often treated with disdain, distrust, even disgust. In a scholarly report titled, “All in the Family,” researchers William White and Bob Savage quote family members who describe their experiences with helping professionals.
“Interacting with some professionals is like a belly punch,” said one parent. “One of them said to me, ‘I know what to do with addicts. You should put them on an island like Alcatraz and drop food and guns to let them take care of themselves.’ He said this in front of me. I just wanted to go into another room and cry.”
When family members are most in need of compassionate care, the stigma of drug addiction often prevents them from receiving it.
“You feel dirty when you’re standing in the emergency room and your child is there for a drug overdose,” said another parent.
And then there is this heartbreaking account from the mother of a young man who died of a drug overdose.
“If someone had died in a car accident, they would take the arriving family members to a room and talk to them in a comforting way. When we arrived after being told my son had died of an overdose, they said you better hurry and say your goodbyes because the medical examiner is coming to pick up his body at midnight. It was like he was nothing — my 24-year-old baby. Nobody walked me in. Nobody got my mother a chair. There was no social worker. They didn’t ask if they could call a priest. They didn’t ask what funeral home we wanted contacted. Nobody was there to help. There was no privacy — we were out in the middle of the lobby. Nobody took us into a private room. There was nothing.”
There was nothing. Perhaps, in the end, that’s where stigma takes us — to a place where there is no tolerance, compassion or forgiveness, where pain and grief are never acknowledged or resolved, and where disconnection and loneliness define our world.
If we want a different kind of world, perhaps we can all strive to empathize rather than criticize, console rather than condemn, and accept rather than reject those who so desperately need our help.
