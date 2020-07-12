Not so very long ago, before COVID-19, I met with six boys between the ages of 14 and 17 at the Juvenile Justice Detention Center. I hope to meet with these young people again, “after Covid,” but here is the story of our meeting.
Our chairs are arranged in a circle, as always.
We’re talking about drugs, a subject that inevitably leads to discussion about past decisions and future dreams.
Antonio, 16, says he wants to have a house on a lake and a boat so he can go fishing every day. He wants to get married and have five kids. He’d like a job working with his hands — manual labor, digging ditches, building houses, something like that. No desk jobs for him.
“I don’t have any dreams,” says John, 17.
“What’s the matter with you?” the others ask. They’re riled up. “You have to have dreams, how can you have no dreams? Are you just gonna give up?”
“I can’t have dreams,” John says. He’s looking down at his feet and shaking his head from side to side. “I used to have dreams, but now they’re all gone.”
He talks about his cocaine addiction and life of crime to support his habit. He says he wants to go back to his house to get his clothes and other belongings, but he’s afraid. His former drug dealer lives there, they had a fight, and he thinks the guy might try to kill him.
But that doesn’t matter, he says, he’s going back anyway because his “stuff” means a lot to him. It’s all he has.
“Man, are you stupid?” Nick, 15, is getting agitated. He’s waving his hands in the air and looking at John with a bewildered expression on his face. “Why would you go back to a place where someone might kill you? It would be like if I went to a party and I knew somebody with a gun was there, looking for me. Would I go to the party? Am I stupid?”
“You don’t understand,” John says, still looking at his feet. “It’s my stuff.”
“Get somebody else to go back,” says Carlos, 17. Carlos and John are friends “on the outs,” meaning outside the detention center. “Find somebody you trust, ask them to go get your things.”
“I don’t trust anybody,” John says.
“What about me?” Carlos asks.
“I trust you, man, but I wouldn’t send anybody I care about into that house. It’s a bad place.”
“Are you going to use again?” Nick asks.
“I don’t know,” John says. “I’m gonna try not to use. I don’t know if I can make it though. Everyone I know uses.”
“Drop ‘em, man,” Nick says. “You can’t hang out with people who are using. You gotta leave them behind, find new people to hang with.”
A new voice chimes in. “I’m gonna use when I get out,” says Steve, 15. “But just alcohol and marijuana, no more meth for me.”
Steve talks so fast I have to ask him to repeat almost everything he says. His hands and feet are constantly jumping. At one point he pulls both knees up to his chest and then brings his feet down to the floor with a crash. John and Nick, sitting on either side of Steve, start yelling at him — he stomped on both their feet.
I ask Steve to keep his feet on the floor, but I might as well ask him to walk out the locked doors of the detention center. It’s been almost two weeks since he’s had any meth in his system, but no one in the room doubts that he’s still under the influence.
I turn to Luke, 14, the youngest member of the group. “Do you have any dreams, Luke?”
“Yeah,” he says, “I need to get out of this town.”
“Where would you go?”
“Seattle. I have relatives in Seattle. My aunt and all my cousins live there.”
“Are you going to use drugs in Seattle?” Antonio asks.
“Yeah,” Luke smiles. He can’t help himself, just the thought of smoking weed again makes him happy.
Antonio looks distressed. “Then it won’t to be any better in Seattle,” he tells Luke, his voice rising. “If you use weed, you’re gonna be in the same shape there that you’re in here.”
“What are you talking about?” Nick says to Antonio. “You’re telling him to stop using but you know you’ll use when you get out of here.”
“Maybe. But I’m gonna try to stop. I really am. I’m gonna try.” Antonio smiles and in his eyes I see both hope and sorrow.
“I want that house on the lake, you know. I want those five kids. Man, that would be the life, wouldn’t it? Fishing with my kids on my own little lake.”
And for a moment, in the room, there is silence.