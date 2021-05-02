What, exactly, is addiction? How would you describe or define it?
What does it feel like? When did it start? Why can’t you stop??
Here are some answers from teenagers, ages 12-18, who have experienced serious problems with drug use and addiction.
I have to be honest with you — these answers break my heart. Every year thousands of adolescents die from drug overdoses. In 2019, 4,777 teens perished.
Four thousand, seven hundred and seventy-seven families ripped apart. You know some of them. Even if you don’t know you know them, you do.
Experts estimate that one in 27 adolescents between the ages of 12 and 17 have a substance use disorder.
That number jumps exponentially for young adults age 18-25 — one in seven have a diagnosable substance use disorder.
Suicide is a leading cause of death among people who struggle with addiction. Depression and drug use/addiction are intimately intertwined.
According to the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA), about 22 percent of suicide victims in the U.S. are legally intoxicated with alcohol at the time of death; 30-40 percent of people who attempt suicide are acutely intoxicated.
Heroin and prescription painkillers (opioids) are present in 20 percent of suicide deaths; marijuana in 10.2 percent; cocaine in 4.6 percent; and amphetamines in 3.4 percent.
During the past 10 years suicide rates nearly doubled in youth 17 years and younger and more than tripled in girls between the ages of 10 and 14.
What is addiction? These answers give us some insight into the pain and anguish, the guilt and shame, the fear and dread that walk hand-in-hand with this disease.
Something is doing you bad and you keep going back to it. — Carlos
When you want to stop and you can’t. — Ashley
When you get up in the morning and use drugs to feel “normal” – not to feel high or relaxed, but just to feel normal. — Myranda
When you don’t want to stop. — Juan
When you crave it. — Joe
The need to do something over and over. The physical want or desire to use alcohol and other drugs. Sometimes you don’t even know you’re addicted. — Dennis
When somebody needs something to make it through the day. — Nicole
Something that people don’t want to stop doing even though it’s hurting them. — Jason
Someone who smokes weed every single day. Someone who “wakes and bakes.” Someone who doesn’t realize they are hurting their family. — James
When you fiend for something. When you have a craving to use. — Bernardo
I’m not addicted — I’m committed. — Johnny
I want to slap someone when they say they’re “not addicted but committed” — are you gonna get shot in the head for being “committed”? — Nicole
When you want to stop but you go crazy if you don’t have it in your system. — Luis
When you overload your brain with dopamine and then you need to use to fill up the depleted dopamine. — Dylan
Hell. A false happiness. A false heaven that lures you in closer and closer while it’s not there anymore. A wild goose chase. You chase something you want but you’ll never get it again and by the time you realize it, you’re already screwed. — Gage
When you want more and more and can’t stop yourself. — Josefina
When you cannot function without your mind-altering substance. — Michelle
When you have to have it every single day or it won’t be a good day. — Corban
Something you have to do and keep on doing even though it’s hurting you. You keep on doing it until you drop. — Alex
When you hate your life and you hate the person you’ve become under the influence of drugs. When you steal, lie, and treat people bad. — Douglas
When you’re thirsty, but not for water. When just talking about it makes you want it. But it’s more than wanting it — it’s needing it. — Shauna
When nothing else matters but the drug. When you would kill for the drug. When you would die for the drug. — Josh
When you want to get high and avoid the pain for a little while but you want even more to stay sober, to be happy, to get back in school and straighten out your crooked life. But you can’t seem to do it. When you keep thinking that you are hopeless, that you will never have what it takes to stay sober. When that thought fills you with despair and self-hatred. When that thought makes you want to die. — Alicia