Jeff Jay’s true story of addiction speaks more eloquently and persuasively to the physical, emotional and spiritual devastation of drug addiction than any facts or statistics I can offer.
In this second column of a two-part series, Jeff tells in the excerpt below how he ended up living in a flophouse in San Francisco, near death at age 26.
All the symptoms of late-stage alcoholism — severe withdrawal, intense craving, loss of control, life-threatening medical complications, suicidal thoughts, shame, guilt and despair — are included in Jeff’s real-life story. The remarkable series of events that changed the story’s predictable ending are here, too.
My hope is that by looking in the mirror of this story, people struggling with alcohol and other drug problems will be able to see their own future. Addiction is chronic and progressive, impacting all vital organs, undermining will power and self-control, feeding emotional and spiritual despair.
And all addicted people, no matter how young or old they might be, once said to themselves, “That will never happen to me.”
***
By the end of my first year in college, I was drinking and drugging on a daily basis, and almost unable to function. For a while, I continued to pretend that I was a serious student, but soon college became nothing more than a place to party. I managed to stay in school for almost four years but finally dropped out without earning a degree.
I began hitchhiking around the country, renouncing home and family. To this day, I’m not exactly sure where I was from 1976 to 1981. I crashed cars, stole money from friends, sold all my possessions, and lived like a dog. I had nothing to show for myself but a perpetual hangover, but I steadfastly refused to acknowledge that I had a problem.
My addiction dragged me down to the point that I was sleeping under bushes in city parks. Suffering from a bleeding ulcer and a bleeding colon, I was unable to work and barely able to walk because of nerve damage in my legs.
Stumbling along for more than a block was out of the question, as my legs would freeze up in pain. I tried to quit drinking for a day, but the sickness and hallucinations were too much for me to endure.
One morning in October 1981, I was startled into consciousness by a loud knock at the door of my tiny room in a San Francisco flophouse. Another lost soul was pounding on my door, shouting that I had a phone call.
I walked slowly down the stairs, picked up the pay phone, and said hello through the fog of my hangover. I was startled to hear my father’s voice.
“I can’t talk to you right now,” I said. “I’ll call you back.”
I hung up and slowly made my way to a liquor store where I bought a bottle of cheap wine. I sat down in a park and started drinking.
As I clutched the brown paper bag, I realized that the bottle was my only world, and booze was pulling me down into its black hole. I was cut off from everything around me, and the only sensible thing to do was end it all.
I looked down into the neck of the bottle, into the black hole that had become my life, and I did something that I hadn’t done since I was a child. I cried like a baby.
I stopped that as quickly as I started and polished off the bottle of wine. I resolved to kill myself that day but, as a point of honor, I would return the phone call to my parents as I had promised.
When the call went through, I immediately noticed something different in the tone of my parents’ voices. There was no anger or recrimination, no blame or scolding. They were both very calm.
My mother said she loved me and then put my father on the line. He asked me a simple question.
“Jeff,” he said, “how are you doing?”
Then I said the single most intelligent thing I have said in all my life. “I think I need to go to a hospital.”
The next morning, with my parents’ help, I was admitted to a detoxification unit. Ten days later, I was transferred to a 28-day inpatient treatment center.
I will never forget the words I heard on my third day.
I was sitting on the edge of my bed, sweating and shaking. Dr. William Keaton, the physician in charge of the treatment ward, pulled up a chair, sat down, and called out to me as though I were deaf. A large, powerfully built man with a deep, booming voice, Dr. Keaton had the demeanor of God Almighty.
“Boy!”
I nearly jumped off the bed.
“Boy, you’ve got a disease. You’re not responsible for what you’ve done.”
Great! I thought with genuine relief.
“But you’re responsible for what you do now.”
Damn! I thought.
“Your disease is incurable,” he continued. “We’re going to give you a program to follow, the Twelve Steps. You follow that program, and the disease will stay in remission. You stop following that program, and the disease is going to kick you in the butt again.”
He looked at me hard, stood up, and walked out.
By the grace of God and the help of many people, I got a chance at life again. And one day at a time, I haven’t had a drink since October 4, 1981.