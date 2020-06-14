Faith is looking for her brain. She finds it on the right side of the 16-by-20 inch poster titled, “Which Brain Do You Want?”
“Oh gross,” she says, pointing to the brain in the top corner labeled “2 years of marijuana, age 16.”
It does look gross. Compared to the healthy brains in the middle of the poster, which have smooth surfaces and rounded curves, this brain looks like someone used it for target practice.
Two gaping holes on the top of the brain appear to let you see right through, clear to the other side. The middle of the brain is eaten away in smaller chunks.
While they look like real craters in the brain, the “holes” actually represent areas of decreased blood flow and metabolic activity.
Regular drug use disrupts normal brain patterns, eroding our ability to think clearly, plan ahead, solve problems or make wise decisions. Under the influence of drugs, the brain creates new pathways that trigger destructive behavior and intense craving for the drug.
“Hey, this is my brain, too,” Faith says, wrinkling her nose. She points to the brain labeled “3 years of smoking, age 16.”
The smoker’s brain looks like the marijuana-user’s brain, only lumpier. It reminds me of pancake batter bubbling up on the griddle.
“What about this one?” I ask, pointing to the brain that belongs to “4 years of alcohol, age 21.” This brain looks like a Halloween pumpkin, still sitting on the front porch at Thanksgiving time and beginning to cave in on itself.
“Naw,” she says, shaking her head for emphasis. “That brain belongs to a 21-year-old. I’m only 17, so that’s not my brain.
A moment passes. “Yet,” she adds.
Faith has two favorite drugs — marijuana and alcohol. She’s also used cocaine and methamphetamine. She admits she is “probably” an alcoholic, although she insists she can quit whenever she wants.
This is our last visit for a while. In a few days, she gets out of detention where she’s been for 30 days, picked up for a parole violation. This is her fourth stay in four months.
I ask what she plans to do when she’s released.
“I’m gonna get a job,” she says, smoothing back her short blonde hair. Her nose is sprinkled with freckles, which seem to stand out when she smiles. “My probation officer is helping me fill out the applications. I’m going back to school, too.”
She smiles, head tilted, looking at me. It’s a smile that says, “I know I’ve screwed up but hey, I’m trying.”
She tells me that she should be a senior this year, but she has only a few credits. She’s missed a lot of school and will be starting over as a freshman.
“Drugs, you know,” she says, shrugging her shoulders, looking defeated.
Suddenly she brightens. “Hey, when I get out, I’m gonna take care of my friend. She’s 14, and she’s using all the time, alcohol, weed, meth. I’m worried about her.”
Faith opens her eyes wide. “I have a great idea!” she says. She points to the poster and asks if I can order one for her. She wants to put it on her bedroom door, so she and her friends will see it every day.
Will it help her think twice before using?
“Maybe.” She gives me that sideways smile. “Maybe not.”
I have this sudden urge to take her by the shoulders and shake her. Not so gently. I want to lock her up in a safe place for a few years, throw away the key. I don’t want drugs to chomp off any more pieces of brain tissue. I fear for her safety, her sanity, her life.
But she’s 17, and she thinks she’s invulnerable. I remember the feeling.
She also thinks she’s still in control. “I don’t have to use to feel good,” she says. “I use because I want to use, because it’s fun.”
Still, she wants to cut down and hopes that someday she can quit. “But you want me to be honest, right? I know I’ll drink again — how can I quit when I’m only 18? All my friends drink. If there’s a party or something, I know I’m gonna relapse.”
Her eyes drift to the poster again. We sit together in silence for a few minutes.
I wonder what she’s thinking. I bet I can guess. I think she’s looking for an escape hatch. She’s studying that 21-year-old brain, doing some quick math. She’s thinking that she has three or four years left before she can claim that brain as her own.
Still a little time left for partying.