Finishing a book is never easy. How do you come up with the final words, the classic summarizing conclusion, the hoped-for brilliant wrap-up?
Those final paragraphs always scare me but somehow – and I can’t explain this – they fly out of nowhere and fit seamlessly into place.
I’ll never forget the day fifteen years ago when William Moyers and I struggled to find a way to end his memoir. We had been working on the book for almost three years.
He was frustrated, and I was relentless, repeating one question over and over again. “How do you stay sober?” I knew how he “got” sober, but where and how and why and what did he do to stay sober?
“I go to meetings,” he said.
“What else?”
“I keep going to meetings.”
I kept pushing. The book needed something more specific – something more authentic, more “William.”
He jumped out of his chair and started to pace around the room. “What else do you want me to say?”
“We have to go deeper. We have to open that vein.”
I don’t know what I was looking for but I did know that while meetings were critically important to William’s sobriety, they were not the only reason he stayed sober.
Something had to get him into those meetings. And something had to keep him coming back, day after day, week after week, year after year.
“Okay,” he said, throwing me a wild look. “Okay! I email the dead.”
I remember sitting there with my pen poised in mid-air, my mouth dropped open.
“I email the dead,” he repeated in a softer tone, reaching for his cell phone. His hands were shaking as he scrolled through his emails.
“This email is from John K.,” he said. “I met him at a Monday night meeting in St. Paul. He was from Texas, not far from where my father grew up in Marshall. I mentioned Neely’s Brown Pig BBQ sauce, and he promised me that the next time he came to St. Paul, he’d bring me a bottle.
“‘Give me a call and let’s have lunch, look forward to seeing you,’” William said, reading John’s email.
A few months later, John drank himself to death. But William still has the emails and every so often he’ll write to his old friend.
“’Hi John,’” William said, reading again from his cell phone. “’Wherever you are I want you to know I am thinking about you. I’m sorry we never got a chance to dip into that barbecue sauce.’”
The email returned moments later with an automated reply. “Undeliverable.”
“I email Paul F. a brilliant graduate student at UCLA who worked for Hazelden as a consultant on public policy issues,” William continued. “The last time I saw Paul was at a Hazelden benefit in New York in 2003.
“He looked elegant in his tuxedo, but as so often happens with people struggling with addiction, the outside didn’t match the inside. He was relapsing but was too scared to admit it. Ten days later he was dead.
“’Damn you, Paul, why didn’t you ask for help?’ My email bounces back with a ‘fatal error’ message.
“I email Mike R., who I met at Fellowship Club in 1990. On Father’s Day two years ago, Mike wrote me a long, chatty email about his new job as a high school teacher and his thirteen-month-old daughter who was taking her first steps.”
“Sobriety makes possible all the joys of my life,” Mike R. wrote.
“Three days later he was shot dead in his car by a teenager who was under the influence of drugs,” William said. “I emailed him recently. ‘Dear Mike, I miss you.’ The email returned to me a few minutes later with the message ‘user unknown.’”
William gently placed his cell phone in his brief case, putting the memories to rest for the time being.
“I email the dead,” he said, his tone gentled to a near-whisper, “and they remind me that when we are gone, we can’t hear the cries for help any more than we can reach out to touch and be touched by the people we love.
“We are ‘undeliverable.’ ‘Unknown.’ Our addresses have ‘permanent, fatal errors.’
“I feel the emptiness,” William said. “I listen to the silence. And I am reminded, once again, that recovery is my life."
Then, simply, William added the book’s final words.
“I want to live.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.