“All wisdom is plagiarism; only stupidity is original.” (Hugh Kerr)
So goes one of my favorite quotations, which is a fitting introduction to a few of my least favorite (but nonetheless instructive) stories.
The Darwin Awards started out as one of the original e-mail chain letters. I remember the first time I read one of these short stories. I laughed out loud and, at the same time, felt slightly sick to my stomach.
That giddy/queasy feeling is common to readers of the Darwin Awards, for these honors are bestowed upon men and women, young and old, who died of . . . well, there’s really no nice way to put this. They died of alcohol-induced stupidity.
“The prime tenet of the Darwin Awards is that we are celebrating the self-removal of incompetent genetic material from the human race,” writes Wendy Northcutt, author of a series of Darwin Awards books.
These “cautionary tales of misadventure” show how evolution works through natural selection as we successfully eliminate ourselves from the gene pool.
Given the fact that alcohol and other drugs numb our “executive function” brain cells, which regulate emotions and control impulses, it’s not surprising that most Darwin Award recipients are under the influence.
Here are some stories commemorating those who removed themselves from the gene pool “in a sublimely idiotic fashion”:
- A young man had a burning desire to get drunk, but he had a problem — he didn’t have any money. He looked around for a cheap high and settled on gasoline, which he mixed with milk (presumably to protect his stomach). Soon after imbibing this concoction, he became violently ill and vomited into the fireplace of his home. The gasoline-soaked vomit created an explosion that burned down his house, incinerating the young man and his sister.
- An older man, clearly a late-stage alcoholic, was stricken with a painful throat ailment. He couldn’t drink the regular way so, deep in the throes of acute withdrawal, he decided to imbibe through, ahem, his anus. With his wife’s help (she later explained that her ailing husband was addicted to enemas) he bottom-chugged 3 liters of sherry before lapsing into a fatal coma. According to the toxicology report, his blood alcohol content was 4.7%. A sobering aside to this story is that his neighbors had no idea he had an “alcohol problem.”
While the Darwin Awards may appear to be in poor taste, I ask you to consider the benefit of using these unfortunate stories to emphasize an important point — human beings sometimes take insane risks with life and limb and, as the number of fatal accidents confirms (95,000 alcohol related deaths in the U.S. in 2020) are much more likely to behave in a life-threatening manner when they are drinking.
And while the stories may seem far-fetched, I’ve heard some doozies from our own small town. A while back I was entertaining a friend with tales of Darwin Award recipients. I think I told her the one about the two drunk brothers who attempted to ride their snowmobile across an unfrozen river only to sink to the muddy bottom.
Or maybe I told her the story about the 29-year-old man who choked to death on a sequined pastie he removed with his teeth from an exotic dancer at a burlesque club.
She listened with a pained expression and followed up with a true tale about a friend-of-a-friend’s birthday-gone-awry. Celebrating her 40th birthday at her neighborhood tavern, this woman got shnockered on vodka jello shots and, being responsible folk, her friends took away her keys and called a taxi. Safely delivered home, the birthday girl discovered she had a problem — without her keys, she had no way of opening the 10-foot gate surrounding her apartment building.
So she decided to climb over it. At the top she encountered a string of barbed wire, which caught her pant leg as she tried to jump over.
It held fast, and she ended up hanging there, upside down. Eventually she passed out. At some point in the early morning hours, her pants ripped free of the wire, and she dropped headfirst to the cement walkway. When she woke up the next morning, lying in a heap by the gate, she had a killer headache.
Those fortunate individuals who survive their mishaps only merit an honorable mention, defined as “foolish misadventures that stop short of the ultimate sacrifice but still illustrate the innovative spirit of the Darwin Awards candidates.”
After reading dozens of these tales, I’m convinced the Darwin Awards serve a higher purpose than mere entertainment. Some of us — and I suspect it is not a small number — will see ourselves in the mirror of these stories. Taking a deep breath, we will mumble to ourselves, “There but for the grace of God (Allah/theGreat Spirit/Fate) go I.”
Maybe, just maybe, the story will inspire us to take a good, long look at our own misbehaviors and misadventures with alcohol. Maybe we will be moved to ask ourselves, before we are removed from the gene pool, if life is simply too precious to waste. Maybe, if we need help, we will reach out and accept it before it is too late.
It’s worth considering.