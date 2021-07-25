“People who are addicted to drugs have to hit bottom before they will accept help.”
That’s a myth and a dangerous one. If we wait until people hit bottom, we risk waiting until they are dead, incarcerated, or so physically, emotionally and spiritually bereft that they have precious few resources left to find their way into long-term recovery.
Rather than wait for that deadly thud, we need to bring the bottom up. And I’m here to tell you that for moms and dads who are fighting to help their addicted children, bringing the bottom up is one tough, heartbreaking business.
We start raising the bottom by educating ourselves about what exactly we are fighting—not our kids, but the addiction. “Good people, bad disease,” the tried-and-true saying goes.
Once we understand the basics of the drug-addicted adolescent brain, we take the hard line. We clench our fists, stiffen our resolve, toughen up our hearts and minds. We become “Bad Moms” and “Bad Dads.”
My favorite Bad Mom story appeared in a newspaper a while back. I’m recalling the story from memory, which is anything but trustworthy these days, but I think I’ve got the basic facts right.
This mother found a bottle of vodka in her 18-year-old son’s car. She bought the old beater for him so he could get back and forth to work after school.
When she found the half-empty bottle, she didn’t hesitate for a second. She put an ad in her local newspaper that went something like this: “Bad Mom selling son’s car, found liquor in back seat. $500 or best offer.”
When I read that story, I laughed out loud, tapping into a grim sort of humor shared by Bad Moms and Bad Dads everywhere. We laugh when we want to cry, because laughing about something that hurts so much somehow eases the pain.
I’ve heard hundreds of stories about Bad Moms and Bad Dads. They put restraining orders on their children. They file at-risk youth petitions through the court system. They haul their kids, kicking and screaming to the emergency department for drug tests.
They shamelessly invade their children’s privacy, searching their rooms, reading their Facebook accounts, rummaging through their backpacks. They take away their kids’ cell phones (the ultimate punishment).
To be a Bad Mom or Bad Dad, you must draw a line in the sand. This far and no farther. That line can’t be squishy or squiggly, faint or half-hearted. A wave of contrition can’t erase it (“I’m sorry, Mom, give me one more chance, I promise I won’t drink or smoke again”).
The boundaries don’t budge with talk about trust (“I’m your daughter, how can you not trust me?”). They don’t move, even ever so slightly, with attempts to compromise or with appeals to parental affection (“If I drink or smoke just once in a while, like everyone else, what’s so bad about that?”
Or the ultimate heartbreaker, “If I keep using, will you still love me?”)
If you draw the line, you have to stand by it. On it. In it. You have to follow through. Mean what you say. Say what you mean.
The earlier you draw the line the better, because what you see, what you think might be happening, is almost surely just the tip of the iceberg. Kids tell me that for every time they are caught with alcohol or other drugs, there are dozens, hundreds of times (“thousands,” said one 16-year-old) when they could have been caught.
You may think it’s the first time poor Susie or Jimmy got drunk or high, but the chances are close to 100 percent that this is not the first time. Bad Moms and Bad Dads know that where there is smoke, there is fire.
Learning how to be a Bad Mom or Bad Dad isn’t easy. After all, it’s in our blood, in our bone marrow, in our DNA to protect our kids from harm. So we have to learn what I call “anti-DNA.” When we think our kids are using drugs, we need to let go of guilt and shame.
Bad Moms and Bad Dads talk to their kids’ teachers, coaches, and school counselors and ask for their support. They fearlessly call other parents when they know their children are using drugs. They are not afraid to tell the truth and ask for help. They snoop. They enforce consequences.
Here’s what one Bad Mom said about “bringing the bottom up:”
“I wasn’t going to wait until my daughter hit bottom. I’m a recovering alcoholic myself, and I know all about bottoms – you can die down there. So I brought the bottom up. I told her she couldn’t live in my house anymore if she continued to use drugs. I took her house and car keys. I stopped paying for her cell phone. It wasn’t easy, but I’m convinced my actions and tough love saved her life.”
That’s what we Bad Moms and Dads are trying to do after all — save our children’s lives.