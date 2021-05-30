More than a decade ago, on a beautiful spring day, I flew to Palm Springs, California, for a tour of the Betty Ford Center (now known as the Hazelden Betty Ford Center). On the plane I read an out-of-print book that put the whole trip in perspective.
“A Sensitive, Passionate Man,” by Barbara Mahoney, begins in 1965 when Mahoney can no longer deny the fact her husband, Sean, a Harvard-educated lawyer, is an alcoholic. It ends five years later with his death, at age 45, of cirrhosis of the liver.
The slow, agonizing descent into the living hell of late-stage alcoholism — and the disease’s devastating impact on the family — broke my heart the first time the I read it many years ago. The second reading was just as painful, but what really got to me was the difference between then and now.
Back in the 1960s and for many decades before then, alcoholism “treatment” generally consisted of forced commitment to state hospitals or sanitariums.
In one harrowing scene, Mahoney hires two off-duty police officers to wrestle her husband to the ground, put him in a straightjacket (euphemistically called a “camisole”) and haul him off to a state hospital.
Back then most doctors believed alcoholics were lost causes. One physician listened patiently to Barbara’s pleas for help and then said, firmly and decisively, “There is nothing I can do.”
Another doctor refused to sign legal documents enforcing Mahoney’s commitment to a state hospital, explaining, “You know these are hopeless cases, don’t you?”
“It’s a shame he doesn’t get hit by a truck,” her lawyer said.
More than 50 years have passed since Sean Mahoney died, and so much has changed. Today, most physicians know chemical dependency is a disease of physiology, not morality and treatment is at least as successful as treatment of other chronic diseases such as diabetes or cancer.
On any given day, hundreds of thousands of our fellow citizens are in treatment for chemical dependency. You probably know some of them.
Every year tens of thousands of lives are saved. You probably know some of them, too.
Hazelden Betty Ford is one of the best treatment centers in this country. It is also, without a doubt, one of the most peaceful places I have ever visited, a sort of heaven on earth where scarlet flowers edge the low buildings, trees offer shade in the desert heat, mountains rise up in the blue-sky distance and people speak in gentle voices about the miracles that occur every day as shattered lives are pieced together again.
Walking through the grounds and talking to staff members – James West, M.D., founding medical director of the treatment center, was my host — I felt as if I could see, hear and touch the goodness and kindness of the human race.
Since the Betty Ford Center opened its doors in 1982, thousands of men and women have “graduated” from the inpatient program. Elizabeth Taylor and Mary Tyler Moore are among the celebrities who were treated there, but the great majority of patients are everyday people like you and me. Scholarships are available for people without insurance or resources to pay for expensive inpatient treatment.
The treatment center offers many additional programs including a five-day intensive family program and a four-day children’s program, where kids ages 7-12 learn that their parent’s disease “is not their fault, they are not alone, and they are not to blame.”
On the flight back to Walla Walla, I thought about how far we’ve come since Sean Mahoney died of alcoholism in 1970.
We live in an enlightened age, where alcoholism and other drug addictions are recognized as true medical diseases, and hundreds of state-of-the-art treatment programs like Hazelden Betty Ford help chemically-dependent people and their family members begin the process of recovery.
Recovery is a reality in the lives of more than 22 million people in this country. I need to repeat that number: Twenty-two million people.
Yet while much has changed, much remains the same.
Alcohol continues to kill roughly 3.3 million people around the globe each year — 10 times more than all illicit psychoactive drugs combined.
Every year an estimated 95,000 people in this country die from alcohol-related causes — more than twice the annual death toll of opioid overdoses.
Many insurance policies don’t cover substance use/addiction treatment or offer only minimal coverage. Millions of Americans in need of treatment don’t have insurance and can’t afford to pay for treatment.
More than 26 million people in this country struggle with alcohol or other drug addiction, yet only one in 10 who need treatment get it.
National surveys tell us that the great majority of people in this country (including clergy members, physicians, and mental health counselors) still believe that drug addiction is caused, at least in part, by a failure in will power, character, or moral values.
It’s no surprise, then that drug-dependent people keep their addiction a secret, hoping to avoid being judged or branded as “one of those.”
Yes, we have come a long way in the last 50 years. But we still have such a long, long way to go.